Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tomi Adeyemi Distances Herself from the Film Adaptation of ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

Tomi Adeyemi Distances Herself from Children of Blood and Bone Film Adaptation

Serena Williams pulls out of Wimbledon doubles after knee injury

Nigeria condemns the killings of citizens in South Africa

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms the 2026 World Cup will be his last

Nedu reveals the reason behind his exit from ‘The Honest Bunch’

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tomi Adeyemi distances herself from the film adaptation of ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi has publicly distanced herself from the upcoming film adaptation of her bestselling novel Children of Blood and Bone, revealing that she has no intention of promoting or watching the movie. In a TikTok video, the writer explained why she had stopped discussing the project and encouraged fans who wanted to support her to buy copies of her book trilogy from independent bookshops.

Adeyemi also shared screenshots of messages she had sent to unnamed recipients, including one in which she stated there was a reason she would not post about the adaptation. Another screenshot appeared to reveal a strained relationship with actress Amandla Stenberg, who plays Princess Amari in the film. In a message dated February 2025, the author told the actress not to use her name in interviews or videos and asked that she not contact her again.

Children of Blood and Bone, published in 2018, became a global success and secured one of the largest young adult publishing deals in recent years. The film adaptation, acquired by Paramount Pictures in 2022, features a star-studded cast including Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Damson Idris, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thuso Mbedu, and Amandla Stenberg. With the prior controversy surrounding the movie, Adeyemi’s recent comments have sparked speculation about behind-the-scenes tensions between the author and the production.

Serena Williams pulls out of Wimbledon doubles after knee injury

Tennis legend Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Wimbledon doubles event alongside her sister, Venus Williams, after suffering a knee setback. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said her knee was not ready for competition despite her efforts to recover.

Serena shared photos showing fluid being drained from her knee after her singles match, admitting the injury had forced her to step away. The withdrawal disappointed fans who had hoped to see the Williams sisters reunite on the Wimbledon court.

Despite the setback, Serena thanked supporters for their encouragement during her comeback and hinted that she may not be finished with tennis. She ended her message by telling fans to “stay tuned,” raising hopes of a future return.

Nigeria condemns the killings of citizens in South Africa

The Nigerian government has condemned the killing of two of its citizens in South Africa, warning that it may take reciprocal action if the incidents are not properly addressed.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emeka Charles Iroegbu was allegedly killed by officers of the Tshwane Metro Police in Pretoria, while Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his shop in Mpumalanga. The ministry also noted that another Nigerian, Nnaemeka Mathew Andrew Ekpenyong, was allegedly killed by the same police officers in April, with no arrests made so far.

Nigeria expressed concern over what it described as a growing pattern of attacks against foreigners, particularly Nigerians, in South Africa. The government questioned the safety of its citizens and called for those responsible to be brought to justice, adding that evidence gathered by its diplomatic missions could support criminal proceedings.

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms the 2026 World Cup will be his last

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the final World Cup of his legendary career, saying he wants to enjoy every moment of the tournament.

The 41-year-old made the announcement on Sunday while speaking to reporters ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 clash against Spain. “It’s about enjoying it as much as possible,” Ronaldo said, adding, “This will be my last World Cup, but let’s hope tomorrow isn’t my last game.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also reflected on his eventual retirement from international football, saying he would leave the game with no regrets because he has given everything throughout his career. Ronaldo stressed that his decision to keep playing has always been motivated by his love for football rather than a desire to prove himself.

Nedu reveals the reason behind his exit from ‘The Honest Bunch’

Media personality Nedu Wazobia has revealed that his departure from The Honest Bunch podcast was caused by an ownership dispute rather than the controversy. Nedu stepped down from the show in February 2025 after allegations made on the podcast sparked public backlash, but he now says that was not the real reason for his exit.

Nedu, in a video on X, said he came up with the podcast idea while working in radio and entered a verbal 50-50 partnership with a production company. He was to provide the concept and host, while they handled filming and post-production. Later, he found out the podcast was registered with the CAC as fully owned by the production company without his knowledge.

The OAP said the discovery of ownership came after producers allegedly discussed suspending him from the podcast amid the controversy. Nedu said he initially planned to remain with the show until the public attention faded, but decided to leave after confirming he had no legal ownership of the brand. He described relying on a gentleman’s agreement instead of a written contract as a costly mistake.