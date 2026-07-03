YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Atiku Vows to Continue 2027 Presidential Bid as Court Affirms Mark-Led ADC

Kenneth Okonkwo Explains Why Atiku’s Running Mate Is Not From South-East

Neymar Unhappy With World Cup Role but Remains Respectful — Carlo Ancelotti

Baba Ijesha Says Ooni Gifted Him Car, Chieftaincy Title

Toyin Abraham Reveals How Her Husband Helped Her Quit Smoking

Atiku Vows to Continue 2027 Presidential Bid as Court Affirms Mark-Led ADC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reaffirmed his determination to contest the 2027 presidential election after a Federal High Court in Abuja upheld the leadership of the African Democratic Congress led by former Senate President David Mark. The court dismissed a suit challenging the party’s leadership, a decision Atiku described as a victory for constitutional democracy and a rejection of attempts to use the judiciary to settle political disputes. He said the judgment had strengthened the opposition coalition and pledged to continue his campaign to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Kenneth Okonkwo Explains Why Atiku’s Running Mate Is Not From South-East

Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has explained that the party’s decision not to pick a running mate from the South-East was influenced by the provisions of the Electoral Act and the limited pool of eligible candidates. Okonkwo said his earlier preference for a South-East vice-presidential candidate was a geopolitical position rather than opposition to the eventual choice of Rotimi Amaechi. According to him, many of the South-East politicians he would have preferred were not registered members of the party within the period required by law to qualify, leaving the ADC with few viable options. He added that Amaechi’s strong showing during the party’s presidential primary also made him a key stakeholder whose supporters could not be ignored, while stressing that he remains loyal to the party’s decision.

Neymar Unhappy With World Cup Role but Remains Respectful — Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged that Neymar is frustrated by his limited role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but praised the forward for remaining professional and respectful despite his disappointment. The 34-year-old has featured sparingly in the tournament as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, making only brief substitute appearances. Ancelotti said Neymar naturally wants to play more but has accepted the coaching staff’s decisions and continues to support the team. The Brazil coach added that player management remains focused on fitness and the team’s overall objectives as the Seleção pursue a sixth World Cup title.

Baba Ijesha Says Ooni Gifted Him Car, Chieftaincy Title

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha has revealed that the Ooni of Ife presented him with a brand-new car, luxury gifts, and a chieftaincy title following the birth of his son. In a social media post, the actor expressed gratitude to the monarch for what he described as fatherly love and a warm reception, adding that he was honoured with the title Baba Awada Konge Oduwa during the palace visit. The gesture comes months after Baba Ijesha regained his freedom after serving a prison sentence, with the actor describing the recognition as a humbling experience and thanking the Ooni and the people of Ile-Ife for the honour.

Toyin Abraham Reveals How Her Husband Helped Her Quit Smoking

Screenshot

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has revealed that her husband, fellow actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, played a key role in helping her quit smoking during her pregnancy. She recounted that after discovering she was expecting, Ajeyemi reminded her that she could no longer smoke for the sake of their unborn child. Rather than confronting her harshly when he later caught her smoking, he chose a calm and supportive approach, which she said motivated her to stop completely. Abraham credited her husband’s patience and encouragement for helping her overcome the habit, describing the experience as a turning point in her life.