The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

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The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

Young Washington

Before becoming the president of the United States, the honor, loyalty and courage of young George Washington is tested as he fights in the revolutionary war. As stakes become higher, he realizes he not only has to fight enemies but the man he finds himself becoming.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Alechenu

A young boy’s journey from Oyo to Lagos in search of his lost mother starts off a series of events that unearths family secrets long-buried.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Minions And Monsters

The minions are back in another adventure where they band together to save the day after unleashing monsters upon an unsuspecting world.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Blood Debt

“Blood Debt” focuses on a young man caught in a cycle of inherited violence and the consequences that followed his past actions, which have returned to haunt him.

It is available for viewing in cinemas

Lockbox

A woman trying to protect her traumatized cousin from a dark, otherworldly entity finds herself in contact with horrors far beyond her expectations.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes is in Malta, and adventure has followed her there. Her plans to tie the knot begin to unravel when the disappearance of Sherlock puts her in a dangerous position.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Summer Of 36

Set in Nice, 1936, the elites of the Côte d’Azur are disturbed by workers enjoying their first paid holidays and four women from different walks of life become entangled in a murder at a luxurious hotel.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Elle

Elle Woods is caught in the tumultuous waters of a new high school where she finds herself navigating friendships, forbidden romance and fashion choices that appear questionable to her.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Meeting Funmi’s Parents

This film follows the comedic and emotional journey when a young Nigerian woman brings her fiancee from Los Angeles to meet her parents in Lagos. As they navigate the meeting, they realize the complexities of familial expectations.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Project Hail Mary

When a science teacher finds himself on a spaceship with no past memories, he finds himself caught in a riddle he has to solve to save the sun.

Although released in cinemas in March, it is now available for streaming on Prime Video.