The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Olodo Uprising: What Did Ycee Mean By The ‘Peller Culture’?

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

Supergirl

After an unexpected and ruthless enemy strikes at her home, Supergirl finds herself joining forces with an unlikely companion to get her revenge and justice for her people.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Couture

An American film director living in Paris receives news that can upend her life and when she crosses paths with a young South Sudanese model who left her country with a dream, both their lives are changed.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Remi And Nneoma

A modern reimagining of the biblical story of Ruth, this film focuses on faith, healing, and feminine strength. It is a contemporary telling of love and loyalty.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Blood Debt

“Blood Debt” focuses on a young man caught in a cycle of inherited violence and the consequences that followed his past actions, which have returned to haunt him.

It is available for viewing in cinemas

The Evil Lawyer

After getting framed for a crime he didn’t commit, a young attorney places his life in the hands of a callous defense lawyer to get his name cleared.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

King of Thieves

When a feared bandit launches an attack on the kingdom of Ajeromi, the people are thrown into chaos and forced to rise as warriors against the bandit and his raids.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Little Brother

A famous real estate agent finds that his life has become completely changed when his eccentric little brother makes an unexpected reappearance in his life.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Four nations have been at war with each other for years, and the return of the Avatar is the only thing that can save them. When the avatar returns, he begins an adventure across the nations to fulfill his destiny.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Sheep Detectives

After a sheep herder who loves to read murder stories to his sheep without being aware they understand him is found dead, his sheep decide to solve the murder case themselves.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

See You At Work Tomorrow

A burnt out product planner who swears off dating and begins to guide her heart finds his life disrupted by the entrance of her company’s most avoided team leader into her life.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.