Top 5 Stories of The Day | Peller Hits Back at Ycee Over ‘Olodo Uprising’ Comment

Peller hits back at Ycee over ‘Olodo Uprising’ comment

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price again by ₦50 to ₦1,125/litre

US judge orders the DOJ to release more Epstein investigation records

Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs above 200 with 40,000 missing

Portable and Charles Okocha set for celebrity boxing rematch

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Peller hits back at Ycee over ‘Olodo Uprising’ comment

Nigerian TikTok star Peller has responded to rapper Ycee after the musician mentioned him while criticising what he described as Nigeria’s growing disregard for education. Speaking on the Afropolitan podcast, Ycee said the rise of what he called “Peller culture” encourages young people to chase online fame instead of academic success.

Although Ycee said he had nothing personal against Peller, the content creator rejected the comments. In an Instagram post, he accused the rapper of disrespect and hypocrisy for using his name to make a broader point.

Peller argued that the same people Ycee criticised are the ones supporting his music and career. He also said the rapper should have expressed his opinion without mentioning him directly, insisting that public figures can make their points without attacking individuals.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price again by ₦50 to ₦1,125/litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the ex-gantry petrol price by ₦50 per litre. The ex-depot price is now ₦1,125 per litre, down from ₦1,175, and the coastal supply price has also been reduced.

The refinery said the adjustment was driven by easing tensions in the Middle East, which have contributed to a decline in global energy prices. The latest reduction comes just days after a previous ₦75 per litre cut.

Earlier this year, petrol prices were increased several times due to concerns over crude oil supply and rising global prices. However, oil prices have fallen in recent weeks following a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, easing pressure on the energy market.

US judge orders the DOJ to release more Epstein investigation records

A US federal judge has ordered the Department of Justice to release less-redacted records linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or explain why the information has been withheld. The department has until July 2 to comply or justify the redactions.

Judge Emmet Sullivan also directed the department to publish a log detailing every redaction. The ruling covers emails linked to the alleged recruitment of young women and notes from an FBI interview with a woman who accused President Donald Trump of assault, allegations Trump has denied.

The judge ruled that the government had likely failed to meet transparency requirements. He also rejected the Justice Department’s arguments for withholding the records, saying the journalist who filed the lawsuit had been unfairly affected.

Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs above 200 with 40,000 missing

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck western Venezuela has risen to at least 214, according to Reuters. More than 1,520 people have been hospitalised, while over 200 others are believed to be trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

The disaster has caused widespread destruction in Caracas, Moron and nearby areas, with about 250 buildings destroyed and roughly 3,000 families left homeless. More than 46,000 people have also been reported missing through an online tracking platform.

Venezuela has declared a national state of emergency and appealed for international rescue support. Residents have been searching through the rubble with their bare hands as food, medical supplies and rescue equipment remain in short supply.

Portable and Charles Okocha set for celebrity boxing rematch

Portable and Nollywood actor Charles Okocha will face each other again in a celebrity boxing match on July 31. The event, themed Unfinished Business, will take place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island.

The rematch comes three years after their first bout, which Portable won. Their rivalry began in 2023 when the singer accused Okocha of failing to pay him ₦20 million after an endorsement deal. Okocha denied the claim, saying no formal agreement existed and that he had voluntarily paid Portable ₦5 million.

Their disagreement eventually led to a boxing showdown, and they are now set to renew their rivalry in the ring. The announcement follows Portable’s recent defeat to streamer Carter Efe in another celebrity boxing contest.