YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

State Police Bill Moves to State Assemblies for Final Approval

Ycee Laments ‘Yahoo Culture,’ Says Nigerians Are Rewarding Ignorance

CBN Orders Banks to Freeze Accounts of Terrorism Financing Suspects

CBN Reports ₦17.4tn Surge in Federal Government Borrowing

Mr Ibu’s Widow, Children Appeal for Support Over Rent, School Fees

State Police Bill Moves to State Assemblies for Final Approval

Nigeria has moved a step closer to establishing state police after the Senate passed the Constitution Alteration Bill seeking to decentralise policing and create state-controlled police forces alongside the Nigeria Police Force. The proposal has now been transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly, where at least 24 legislatures must approve it before it can be sent to President Bola Tinubu for assent. The bill provides for a dual policing structure, allowing governors to appoint state commissioners of police subject to legislative confirmation, while the federal police retain responsibility for national security matters such as terrorism, organised crime, and border security. Lawmakers also inserted safeguards to prevent governors from using state police for political intimidation, addressing one of the major concerns surrounding the long-debated reform.

Ycee Laments ‘Yahoo Culture,’ Says Nigerians Are Rewarding Ignorance

Nigerian rapper Ycee has criticised what he describes as the growing celebration of ignorance and the decline of academic values in Nigerian society. In a social media post, the rapper argued that the country has moved beyond glorifying internet fraud, popularly known as “Yahoo culture,” to what he called a “Peller culture,” where intellectual achievement and educational excellence are increasingly overlooked. Ycee expressed concern that society is becoming too willing to accommodate and normalise ignorance, warning that the trend could have damaging consequences for Nigeria’s education system and future development. His comments have sparked debate online, with many Nigerians agreeing that academic success no longer receives the recognition it once did.

CBN Orders Banks to Freeze Accounts of Terrorism Financing Suspects

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks, payment service banks, and other financial institutions to immediately freeze all accounts, assets, and transactions linked to individuals and entities designated for terrorism financing. The directive, contained in a circular dated June 24, 2026, follows updates to the Nigeria Sanctions List and sanctions issued by both the Nigeria Sanctions Committee and the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Financial institutions have been instructed to identify and freeze, without prior notice, any funds or economic resources directly or indirectly controlled by the sanctioned persons and entities, file suspicious transaction reports with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and submit compliance reports to the CBN within 48 hours. The move is part of Nigeria’s broader efforts to curb terrorism financing and strengthen the country’s anti-money laundering framework.

CBN Reports ₦17.4tn Surge in Federal Government Borrowing

New data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that credit to the Federal Government rose by ₦17.39 trillion over the 12 months ending in May 2026, highlighting a sharp increase in government borrowing despite the country’s tight monetary conditions. According to the CBN’s latest monetary and credit statistics, total credit to the government climbed to ₦40.38 trillion in May 2026 from ₦22.99 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a 75.6 per cent year-on-year increase. The figures have renewed concerns among economists about Nigeria’s rising public debt burden, the crowding out of private-sector credit, and the long-term implications for fiscal sustainability and economic growth.

Mr Ibu’s Widow, Children Appeal for Support Over Rent, School Fees

The widow and children of late Nollywood actor John Okafor have appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance, revealing that the family is struggling to pay rent, school fees, and other basic expenses following the actor’s death. In an emotional interview, Mr Ibu’s widow said their electricity had been disconnected for two months due to unpaid bills and that the family now relies on water from a well. She also disclosed that her children are at risk of dropping out of school because of unpaid fees. The appeal comes more than two years after the veteran comic actor passed away at the age of 62, with the family seeking support to stabilise their living conditions and meet essential needs.