YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Court Fixes June 30 for Ruling on Sowore’s Bail Application

FG Issues Fresh Petrol Import Permits for Third Quarter of 2026

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Emotional Birthday Message

Burna Boy Becomes African Artiste With Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries

Mr Eazi and Temi Reveal Why They Consulted Nine Doctors Across Different Countries

Court Fixes June 30 for Ruling on Sowore’s Bail Application

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed June 30, 2026, to rule on an application filed by activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore seeking the restoration of his bail and the setting aside of a bench warrant issued for his arrest. Sowore’s legal team urged the court to reverse its earlier decision revoking his bail, while the Federal Government opposed the application, arguing that he had not presented sufficient grounds for the court to exercise its discretion in his favour. The court also rejected an oral request by the defence to release Sowore to his lawyers pending the ruling and ordered that he remain in custody until the matter is decided on June 30.

FG Issues Fresh Petrol Import Permits for Third Quarter of 2026

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has approved fresh import permits for petrol and diesel for the third quarter of 2026 (July–September) to prevent possible fuel shortages in the country. The approvals were granted to major downstream operators, including AA Rano, AYM Shafa, Bono Energy, NIPCO, Matrix Energy, and Pinnacle Oil, amid concerns over declining fuel stock levels and reduced output from the Dangote Refinery. The move underscores the government’s strategy of balancing growing domestic refining capacity with the need to guarantee stable fuel supplies and avoid disruptions in the downstream petroleum sector.

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Emotional Birthday Message

Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie has announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Dr Abasi Ene-Obong, in an emotional post shared on her birthday. Rather than posting her usual birthday photoshoot, the actress shared a photo taken on the day her son was born, describing it as the moment her life changed forever. Ini said motherhood has been the most humbling, challenging, and rewarding role she has ever experienced, admitting that the newborn phase has been both exhausting and beautiful. She also expressed gratitude for the love and support she has received, saying she feels privileged to celebrate this year’s birthday as a mother for the first time.

Burna Boy Becomes African Artiste With Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries

Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy has become the African artiste with the highest number of entries on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart after securing his ninth appearance on the prestigious ranking. The milestone was achieved through his collaboration with Shakira on the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, Dai Dai, which debuted at No. 75 on the chart. The achievement sees Burna Boy move ahead of fellow Nigerian singer Tems, with whom he had previously been tied on eight entries each. Burna Boy also became the first African artiste to chart at least one song on the Billboard Hot 100 in six consecutive years, further cementing his position as one of Africa’s most successful global music stars.

Mr Eazi and Temi Reveal Why They Consulted Nine Doctors Across Different Countries

Singer Mr Eazi and his wife, actress Temi Otedola, have disclosed that they consulted nine doctors in various countries while preparing for the birth of their first child because they were uncertain about where the baby would eventually be born. Speaking on their podcast, the couple said they sought multiple medical opinions to keep their options open and make informed decisions about healthcare and delivery arrangements. Mr Eazi revealed that he had even considered welcoming their child in Japan and had begun researching Japanese names, an idea that Temi jokingly rejected. The couple announced their pregnancy in May after discovering they were expecting during their honeymoon in Asia.