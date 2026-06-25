Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate Passes Bill to Create State Police

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Senate passes bill to create state police

Doctor treated for Ebola in France after Congo trip

Louisiana man celebrates gene therapy success for sickle cell disease

Rashidat Anjorin shares her experience with her own isolation and depression

NANS announces reinstatement of the suspended FUOYE SUG President

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Senate passes bill to create state police

The Senate has passed a constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police across Nigeria. More than two-thirds of senators voted in support after the chamber considered the report of its Constitution Review Committee.

Under the proposal, state police services would operate alongside the federal police. Each state force would be led by a Commissioner of Police appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

The bill will now move to the House of Representatives for consideration. If the lower chamber approves it, at least 24 of the 36 state assemblies must ratify the amendment before it can become law.

Doctor treated for Ebola in France after Congo trip

A doctor who recently travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo is receiving treatment for Ebola in France. French health officials said the doctor is in stable condition at a specialised medical facility.

Health workers are tracing people who may have had contact with the doctor. Those identified will be isolated and monitored for 21 days as a precaution against further spread.

The Ebola outbreak in the DRC has reportedly caused more than 1,000 confirmed cases and over 260 deaths. The doctor works with the Alliance of International Medical Action, which is involved in the Ebola response in Congo.

Louisiana man celebrates gene therapy success for sickle cell disease

A 23-year-old man, Daniel Cressy, has reportedly become the first person in Louisiana to be functionally cured of sickle cell disease through gene therapy. Doctors at Manning Family Children’s Hospital in New Orleans said the condition is no longer active in his body following the treatment.

The therapy uses a patient’s own stem cells, which are edited in a laboratory to prevent the production of defective blood cells associated with sickle cell disease. Cressy described the process as a difficult two-year journey but said the outcome has changed his life.

Cressy hopes to support other patients through similar treatment experiences. The aspiring pilot said sickle cell disease once threatened his plans and that he now intends to create a non-profit organisation for people facing the condition.

Rashidat Anjorin shares her experience with her own isolation and depression

Actress and filmmaker Rashidat Anjorin, known as Indomie, has spoken about a difficult period of loneliness and depression. During an appearance on the Talk to B podcast, she said prolonged isolation deeply affected her emotional well-being.

Anjorin said the experience led her to make choices that felt unusual for her, including approaching a man herself. She also shared that she went missing for three days during a particularly difficult period, as she struggled with overwhelming despair.

The actress stressed the importance of companionship and support systems, saying life is not only about money. Her comments have sparked wider conversations about mental health awareness and the need to support people dealing with loneliness and depression.

NANS announces reinstatement of the suspended FUOYE SUG President

The National Association of Nigerian Students has announced the reinstatement of James Adio, the suspended Students’ Union Government President of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti. NANS President Akinteye Babatunde confirmed the development in a post on X on Wednesday.

Babatunde said the decision followed high-level discussions between NANS and the university’s management. He had earlier stated that the university Senate would meet to consider Adio’s suspension and ensure fairness in the matter.

NANS also said other affected students had been reinstated and allowed to sit for their examinations. The student body described the outcome as an important step towards justice and the protection of students’ academic interests.