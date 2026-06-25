Will TikTok’s New Payment Model Finally Benefit Nigerian Creators, or Are We Still Locked Out? 

TikTok is shifting to a per-play royalty model by July 2026, which is next month, calculating payouts based on total video views instead of a flat rate per video creation. Global digital content creators view this change as a massive victory. For the local ecosystem, it highlights a persistent exclusion. Nigerian creators remain strictly ineligible for direct native monetisation programs like the TikTok Creator Rewards Program. This new layout does not fix the structural barriers for local accounts. Nigerian creatives continue generating viral fuel for the platform while being completely barred from earning directly on the app.

The global tech press is celebrating the update as a fairer way to distribute revenue. Under the old system, creators only earned money when a user physically selected their sound to create a new video clip. The upcoming framework calculates revenue per one thousand qualified plays, mirroring traditional music streaming services. This metric benefits accounts in Western markets where the platform distributes its primary ad revenue pools. For local accounts, the entire model functions as an illusion because the platform restricts its primary payout tools to select regions, locking out Sub-Saharan Africa from direct payout metrics entirely. You can read more about how these strict parameters affect local tech talent in our breakdown of how tech monetisation models exclude African talent.

This geographical boundary forces local creatives to watch foreign peers cash out on identical trends. A Nigerian video can pull millions of views and set global audio trends without triggering a single direct deposit from the platform. The platform absorbs this engagement to sell ads to local brands, generating significant regional revenue. Every prominent creator in Lagos drives daily usage metrics for free. This layout turns local creativity into unpaid labour, demonstrating the deep frustrations surrounding the cost of regional eligibility blocks on Nigerian creatives who find themselves handling massive cultural distribution with zero direct compensation.

The persistence of these regional blocks forces a heavy reliance on indirect monetisation. Local creators must hustle for private brand partnerships and off-app conversion strategies to survive. They operate within a system that values their cultural output but rejects their financial inclusion. Until the platform extends full program eligibility to West Africa, global policy updates remain completely irrelevant to local realities. The upcoming shift to view-based metrics is simply another update to a closed ecosystem, leaving local talent to navigate the broader growth of the digital economy without any access to direct platform payouts.