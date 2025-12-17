Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Tightens Visa Rules as Nigeria Added to High-Risk List

DJ Cuppy Advocates For Quality Education For Children at The United Nations.

Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham Star in New Film, “American Japa”, Set for Release on September 6

US tightens visa rules as Nigeria added to high-risk list

Tinubu moves to avert NLC protest by meeting with the union

Dangote takes graft claim against oil regulator to ICPC

TikTok star Peller arrested after reckless driving livestream crash

Pipeline sabotage triggers dip in national power supply

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

US tightens visa rules as Nigeria added to high-risk list

Fresh travel limits have been placed on several countries after President Donald Trump signed a new proclamation to curb entry into the United States over security concerns. Nigeria is among 15 nations now facing partial restrictions.

A White House fact sheet said the move targets countries with weak screening, vetting and information sharing systems. It cited the presence of extremist groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State in parts of Nigeria as a major concern.

US officials also pointed to visa overstay figures, noting higher rates among Nigerian visitors and students. The White House said the step is a data driven effort to protect national security and public safety.

Tinubu moves to avert NLC protest by meeting with the union

Late on Tuesday night, President Bola Tinubu met with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abuja in a last effort to halt a planned nationwide protest over rising insecurity. The closed door meeting began shortly before midnight at the State House.

Those present included NLC president Joe Ajaero, Labour Minister Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and governors Hope Uzodimma, Nasir Idris and Monday Okpebholo. The union had fixed December 17 for the protest, citing worsening safety conditions.

After the talks, Ajaero said the congress would review the president’s proposals. He added that labour leaders would consult further, including discussions with governors, before deciding their next steps.

Dangote takes graft claim against oil regulator to ICPC

Wild controversy broke out on Tuesday as Aliko Dangote pressed ahead with allegations of corruption and economic sabotage against Farouk Ahmed, head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). Dangote formally petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission over claims that Ahmed paid about seven million dollars in foreign school fees for his children.

The ICPC confirmed receipt of the petition through Dangote Industries’ lawyer, saying the matter would be fully investigated. The agency gave no timeline but assured the public of due process.

Meanwhile, a statement earlier linked to Ahmed explaining the source of the funds was withdrawn. In a signed disclaimer, he denied issuing it and said he would allow investigators to clear his name rather than trade words publicly.

TikTok star Peller arrested after reckless driving livestream crash

Lagos police have arrested popular TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller, after a reckless driving incident that ended in a road crash during a live video. The incident, which happened on Sunday, December 14, 2025, went viral and sparked public anger over road safety.

Police said the influencer drove at a dangerous speed, lost control, and crashed, putting his life and that of other road users at risk. The command described the act as extremely dangerous and unacceptable.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for full investigation. Lagos police warned influencers and the public against using social media to promote reckless or unlawful acts.

Pipeline sabotage triggers dip in national power supply

Power generation across Nigeria fell on Tuesday after damage to an upstream gas pipeline cut fuel supply to several gas-fired plants. The Nigerian Independent System Operator said the incident forced many thermal stations to run far below capacity.

According to NISO, reduced gas availability led to a drop in electricity on the national grid. In response, operators activated emergency steps, including increased use of hydro power, generation rebalancing, and voltage control measures to keep the system stable.

The operator warned that the incident exposes the grid’s heavy reliance on gas, which supplies over 80 per cent of power plants. NISO said monitoring continues as stakeholders work to limit further disruption, especially during the festive period.