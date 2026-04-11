Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

The Nigerian media space this week was filled with news from the tax sector, the legal sector and the entertainment industry. Ranging from rumor clarifications to album listening parties and tax deadline extensions. .

Tax returns deadline extended

Jenifa’s diary actor, Tobi Makinde shuts down rumors of fall out with Funke Akindele

Actress and ex-big brother Naija contestant fuels marriage dissolution rumors

Taiwo Oyedele admits to flaws in new tax reforms

Afrobeats popstar Ayra Starr hosts intimate listening party with fans for upcoming album

Tax Returns Deadline Extended

The Lagos state government has once again moved the deadline for filing individual annual tax returns. The deadline which was initially set for the 31st of March was extended by the government to the 14th of March, 2026 to give Nigerians more time to file their taxes.

However in a recent information shared by the LIRs government, the deadline has been moved up to the 21st of April, 2026 due to what the authorities termed an action in consideration of overwhelming response, and a move to enhance taxpayer convenience.

Jenifa’s Diary Actor, Tobi Makinde Shuts Down Rumors of Fall Out With Funke Akindele

Tobi Makinde who played the role of ‘Timini’ in the beloved Nigerian series, ‘Jenifa’s Diaries’ has responded to rumors of a rift between him and Funke Akindele. During an interview with BBC Pidgin, the actor clarified that the speculations on his relationship with Funke Akindele were wrong, instead calling out the media for creating wrong narratives.

Tobi Makinde went ahead to insist that his relationship with the ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ creator is one that goes beyond social media, and won’t end due to social media speculations.

Actress And Ex-Big Brother Naija Contestant Fuels Marital Dissolution Rumors

Ex-Big Brother Naija contestant Bam Bam has continued to fuel rumors of a dispute between her and her husband, fellow ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Teddy A. The actress over the weekend took her marital name out of her Instagram bio, although the rumors of the marriage dispute between the two have been circulating since 2025, neither of them have confirmed or responded to speculations.

The duo who have been together since they fell in love in the Big Brother Naija house have been courting rumors of a divorce since December 2025 with fans speculating that they were no longer together and they posted separate Christmas pictures without the other showing.

Taiwo Oyedele Admits To Flaws In New Tax Reforms

The minister of State for finance, Taiwo Oyedele has admitted to inconsistencies and flaws in the newly introduced tax reforms. While speaking at the 2026 Nigerian Bar Association Section on Legal Practice, themed “From Policy to Practice: Making Sense of Nigeria‘s New Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele the errors in the new tax reform laws arose from lapses made during the lawmaking process.

According to information shared by the Fiscal Reforms Committee, the finance minister acknowledged the errors, explained the reason they arose and urged Nigerians to expect urgent fixes in the inconsistencies.

Afrobeat Popstar Ayra Starr Hosts Intimate Listening Party With Fans For Upcoming Album

Ayra Starr began the weekend with an intimate listening party with fans for her upcoming album, and although the singer has not given much details on the album, fans shared that American singer Leon Thomas is featured on the album.

This album is set to be the singer’s third album after the success of her last album in 2024. Ayra who has been in the industry for five years now has successfully placed herself among one of the top global stars in the country, and with artists like Leon Thomas on her album, fans have shared excitement about the new album.