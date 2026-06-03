YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Court Sentences Four to Death Over Owo Church Massacre

Nigeria Labour Congress Backs Teachers’ Strike, Demands Release of Abducted Pupils

Lionel Messi Wins 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports

Davido to Perform at 2026 World Cup Countdown Concert in US

Gospel Singer Yinka Alaseyori Apologises Over Remarks on Oyo School Abduction

Court Sentences Four to Death Over Owo Church Massacre

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced four men to death by hanging for their roles in the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, which killed more than 40 worshippers and injured over 100 others during a Pentecost service. Justice Emeka Nwite convicted the defendants on terrorism-related charges, including terrorism financing, conspiracy, kidnapping, hostage-taking, and the use of explosives, while also imposing life imprisonment for terrorism membership and additional prison terms on related counts. A fifth defendant was discharged and acquitted due to insufficient evidence, marking a major legal conclusion to one of Nigeria’s deadliest attacks on a place of worship in recent years.

Nigeria Labour Congress Backs Teachers’ Strike, Demands Release of Abducted Pupils

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has thrown its support behind the ongoing teachers’ strike triggered by the abduction of schoolchildren, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of the kidnapped pupils and stronger security measures to protect schools. In a statement, the labour body condemned the rising insecurity affecting students and education workers, warning that repeated attacks on schools threaten both learning and public confidence in the education system. The NLC also urged federal and state authorities to intensify rescue efforts and address the broader security crisis affecting communities and educational institutions.

Lionel Messi Wins 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi has been awarded the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, one of Spain’s most prestigious honours, in recognition of his extraordinary football career, sporting excellence, and humanitarian contributions. The jury said the award acknowledged Messi’s sustained success, global influence, and charitable work through the Leo Messi Foundation and his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The award ceremony will take place in October in Oviedo, Spain, with Messi joining an elite list of global sports figures previously honoured by the foundation.

Davido to Perform at 2026 World Cup Countdown Concert in US

FIFA has announced Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido as one of the headline performers for the Los Angeles leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert series, scheduled for June 10 at the Crypto.com Arena in the United States. He will perform alongside Major Lazer, with more artistes expected to be announced as part of FIFA’s first multi-city concert celebration across the United States, Canada, and Mexico ahead of the tournament. The event will be livestreamed globally on FIFA’s digital platforms, including TikTok, as organisers build excitement for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Gospel Singer Yinka Alaseyori Apologises Over Remarks on Oyo School Abduction

Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has apologised after facing backlash over comments she made regarding the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State, saying she never intended to appear insensitive to the pain of affected families. In a video posted online, the singer expressed regret that her earlier remarks — which urged Nigerians to pray and suggested the government and security agencies were making efforts — made some people feel unheard during the crisis. She appealed especially to parents to forgive her, insisting she would never deliberately downplay the gravity of the tragedy. The apology followed widespread criticism from Nigerians who argued that prayers alone were not enough and demanded stronger government action on insecurity.





