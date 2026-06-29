Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Resident Doctors Give FG Four More Weeks to Meet Demands

Akinola Davies Jr. has been invited to join the Academy. What does this mean for Nollywood?

Resident doctors give FG four more weeks to meet demands

Olivia Wilde says Hollywood’s anti-ageing pressure has gone “medieval”

No Nigerian artist wins at the 2026 BET Awards

Sunday Dare defends Remi Tinubu’s akara and kuli-kuli business advice to Nigerians

Baba Ijesha and Luminee invite Nigerians to attend their son’s naming ceremony for a price

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Resident doctors give FG four more weeks to meet demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended its expired 21-day ultimatum to the federal government by another four weeks, warning that it could begin industrial action if its demands are not met. The decision was reached during the association’s virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting.

NARD said the extension followed a review of the government’s response, which found that many of its welfare and professional demands remain unresolved. The association said the extra time would allow the government to act before its next National Executive Council meeting in Gombe State.

The doctors warned that they could no longer guarantee industrial peace beyond the four-week deadline. They also directed their national leadership to begin preparations for possible strike action if there is no satisfactory progress.

Olivia Wilde says Hollywood’s anti-ageing pressure has gone “medieval”

Olivia Wilde has opened up about the difficulty of casting actresses who can still express emotion naturally, telling Vogue’s Chloe Malle on The Run-Through with Vogue that she struggles to find performers whose faces still move freely. Wilde said she doesn’t blame actors for turning to cosmetic procedures, admitting she faces the same industry pressures herself, and wished the beauty industry would offer gentler alternatives, calling some current treatments “medieval.”

She described the impossible bind female actors face, recalling criticism that she looked “old and dead and awful” and questioning how anyone could win under such scrutiny.

Wilde joins other women in entertainment speaking out on this pressure. Carrie Coon has said her untouched, lower voice often gets her cast as older than she actually is, while Nikki Glaser noted that once cosmetic work becomes affordable, skipping it can start to feel like a personal failing.

No Nigerian artist wins at the 2026 BET Awards

The 2026 BET Award show was held on Sunday, the 28th of June 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and though it was a night of laughter and excitement for most who attended the event, the same could not be said for the Nigerian artists who were also nominated for awards.

With Nigerian acts like Wizkid, Asake, and Tems nominated alongside American acts in the same categories, the competition for an award last night made it harder for any of the Nigerian artists to win.

This has sparked a debate on social media: Is having an African category on the award show helpful, or does integrating Nigerian artists into the main categories prevent them from winning over world-famous acts?

Sunday Dare defends Remi Tinubu’s akara and kuli-kuli business advice to Nigerians

Presidential spokesperson Sunday Dare has defended First Lady Remi Tinubu over her advice encouraging Nigerians, especially women, to start small businesses such as selling akara, roasted corn, and kuli-kuli. He said her comments were aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, not downplaying the country’s economic challenges.

Speaking on Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, Dare explained that the First Lady was encouraging people to develop practical skills and earn a living through legitimate businesses. He added that small-scale traders play an important role in supporting Nigeria’s economy.

Drawing on his own experience and that of businessman Aliko Dangote, Dare urged Nigerians to embrace any honest means of earning income, however small, as the country continues to face economic hardship.

IGP Disu says no more hiding behind tinted glass on Nigerian roads

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has warned that fully tinted vehicles will no longer be allowed to operate in Nigeria as part of a fresh push to tighten national security and clamp down on crime. He gave the warning on Tuesday while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Bar Association, led by its president, Afam Osigwe, during a courtesy visit to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the IGP, intelligence reports have repeatedly linked major crimes to vehicles with fully blacked-out windows, creating serious problems for officers trying to identify occupants during stop-and-search operations. He noted that the law permits tinted glass only for medical, factory-fitted, or security reasons, and even then not to the extreme levels many Nigerian motorists currently use.

Disu also cautioned against defaced or hidden number plates, warning that offenders would face the same strict enforcement, including impoundment. Osigwe, in his remarks, praised the police leadership’s efforts to tackle insecurity and called for stronger collaboration between the legal profession and the force going forward.