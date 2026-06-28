7 Nigerian Songs Every Child Grew Up Listening To 

The late 90s and early 2000s were exciting times for music in Nigeria, and many of these tracks became trending soundtracks known to every child in Nigeria, from Afrobeat to Jazz and even highlife. These are songs we listened to at weddings, birthday celebrations, and many more.

Konko Below

“Konko Below” is a song by one of the most legendary Afrobeat artists, released in 2000. The song was played at every party for the first few years after its release, and 26 years later, it is still a well-known track.

Say You Believe Me by Plantashun Boiz

The Plantashun Boiz gave us a lot of hits, but their 2008 track “Say You Believe Me” was one we grew up dancing to. It is one of the group’s best songs before they disbanded.

Yahooze By Olu Maintain

Olu Maintain’s “Yahooze” was the party hit track of the year in 2007, when it was released. It was played at every birthday party and family celebration, making it a memorable party anthem for Gen Zs.

I Lay My Love On You By Westlife

“I Lay My Love On You” was released in 2000, and by then, Westlife had slowly become a popular boy group notable for their romantic songs. While the young Nigerians had no business listening to the romantic songs released by the group, they were still part of our childhood.

Yori Yori By Bracket

“Yori Yori” by Bracket was released in 2009 and, for Gen Z, was a national anthem at the time. It was played everywhere, with children making a point of learning the song’s lyrics.

Seven Lifes By Beautiful Nubia

If you had a childhood in Nigeria, you definitely knew of “Beautiful Nubia”; however, one of his most memorable songs, “Seven Lifes,” released in 1997, was a part of many people’s childhoods. Almost 30 years after its release, it is still known to youths in the country.

Jailer By Asa

Asa’s reign was part of the childhood of many Nigerians, but her 2007 track “Jailer” propelled her to become one of Nigeria’s best singers in the early 2000s.