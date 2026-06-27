YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Nigerian Army Announces Major Shake-Up, Appoints New GOCs and Commanders

INEC to Review Court Judgment on NDC, Awaits Certified True Copy

Filmmaker Doris Ariole Bags 16 TINFF Nominations

Seven African Teams Reach 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Zlatan Ibile to Host Free Homecoming Concert for MAPOLY Students on July 1

Nigerian Army Announces Major Shake-Up, Appoints New GOCs and Commanders

The Nigerian Army has announced a major redeployment of senior officers in a strategic shake-up approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, as part of efforts to strengthen operational effectiveness and address evolving security challenges across the country. Under the new appointments, Major General WM Dangana has been named General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander of Operation ENDURING PEACE, while Major General EI Okoro takes over as GOC 6 Division and Land Component Commander of Operation DELTA SAFE. Other appointments include Major General JR Lar as Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, and Brigadier General OM Oyekola as Acting Military Secretary (Army). The Army said the redeployments are aimed at enhancing command efficiency and improving responses to Nigeria’s security threats.

INEC to Review Court Judgment on NDC, Awaits Certified True Copy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is yet to receive the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Federal High Court judgment that set aside an earlier order relating to the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). According to the commission, its legal department will carefully study the judgment once the CTC is obtained before deciding on its next line of action. INEC stressed that it cannot comment on the specifics of the ruling until it has fully reviewed the court’s decision and urged the public to await its formal position on the matter. The judgment has sparked fresh uncertainty over the legal status of the NDC, which has already indicated its intention to challenge the ruling on appeal.

Filmmaker Doris Ariole Bags 16 TINFF Nominations

Nigerian filmmaker and producer Doris Ariole has secured an impressive 16 nominations at the 2026 edition of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF), further cementing her reputation as one of Nollywood’s rising creative forces. Many of the nominations were earned by her film Not Letting Us Go, which received recognition across several categories, including Best Producer International, Best Film by a Female Filmmaker, Best African Thriller/Drama, and Best Original Music Score. Ariole described the achievement as a testament to the hard work and dedication of her cast and crew, expressing gratitude for the international recognition and the growing global appreciation for Nigerian storytelling.

Seven African Teams Reach 2026 World Cup Round of 32

A record seven African nations have secured places in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, underlining the continent’s growing influence on the global stage. The teams that have qualified so far are Morocco, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Cape Verde, Senegal, and Ghana, with Algeria and DR Congo still in contention ahead of their final group matches. Morocco booked a last-32 clash with the Netherlands after finishing runners-up in Group C, while Cape Verde made history by becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage in their tournament debut. The strong showing guarantees Africa its biggest-ever representation in the World Cup knockout rounds and highlights the increasing competitiveness of the continent’s national teams.

Zlatan Ibile to Host Free Homecoming Concert for MAPOLY Students on July 1

Nigerian rapper and singer Zlatan is set to return to his alma mater, the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), for a free homecoming concert tagged “Symbol of Hope Homecoming” on July 1, 2026. The event, organised by the institution’s Students’ Union Government, will take place at the MAPOLY Sports Centre and is aimed at celebrating Zlatan’s journey from student to music star while inspiring current students to pursue their dreams. In addition to performing his hit songs, the artist is also expected to unveil a fully equipped music studio on campus to support aspiring musicians and content creators. Entry to the event is strictly for MAPOLY students with valid identification cards, and organisers expect one of the biggest student gatherings in the institution’s recent history.