YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Remi Tinubu Faces Backlash Over Akara, Roasted Corn Remarks

N’Assembly Working Out Funding Formula for State Police — Kalu

Oyedele: Nigeria Needs More Taxpayers, Not Higher Taxes

Qing Madi Surprises Viral TikTok Star Dolapo With Gifts, Cash

Davido Drops First Single of 2026, I Know Who I Be

Remi Tinubu Faces Backlash Over Akara, Roasted Corn Remarks

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has come under heavy criticism on social media after encouraging Nigerians facing economic hardship to consider small-scale businesses such as selling akara, roasted corn, and kuli-kuli, saying such ventures require little capital to start. Speaking after a meeting of the Renewed Hope Initiative with wives of state governors, she explained that the initiative provides grants, not loans, to help vulnerable Nigerians establish businesses and improve their livelihoods. While some Nigerians defended her comments, arguing that there is dignity in labour and that such businesses have supported many families, critics said the remarks appeared disconnected from the severity of the country’s economic challenges and failed to address broader concerns about inflation, unemployment, and the rising cost of living.

N’Assembly Working Out Funding Formula for State Police — Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said the National Assembly is developing a sustainable funding framework for the proposed state police system, assuring Nigerians that financing will not be an obstacle to its implementation. Kalu noted that lawmakers are exploring various options to ensure states can adequately fund their police formations, including leveraging increased allocations to state governments under the current administration and considering additional funding mechanisms. He also stressed that safeguards are being built into the proposed legislation to prevent governors from abusing state police for political purposes, adding that lawmakers remain committed to creating a strong legal framework for decentralised policing in Nigeria.

Oyedele: Nigeria Needs More Taxpayers, Not Higher Taxes

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has said Nigeria’s revenue challenge is not about higher tax rates but about broadening the tax base by bringing more eligible citizens and businesses into the tax net. According to Oyedele, the country still generates insufficient tax revenue because many people and businesses that should pay taxes remain outside the system. He stressed that the government’s focus is on improving tax compliance, promoting fairness, and ensuring that the burden is not placed on a small number of compliant taxpayers. Oyedele added that an efficient and equitable tax system could significantly accelerate Nigeria’s development and improve public service delivery across the country.

Qing Madi Surprises Viral TikTok Star Dolapo With Gifts, Cash

Nigerian singer-songwriter Qing Madi has surprised young TikTok sensation Dolapo Ezieke with gifts and cash after the child’s performance in the viral “Come Slide” challenge captured the internet’s attention. In a heartwarming video shared on her Instagram Story, the singer presented Dolapo with a Frozen-themed backpack, toys, and a red gift box containing stacks of naira notes. The emotional surprise came weeks after Dolapo’s dance video went viral, prompting Qing Madi to jokingly say, “Make una beg Dolapo to give me my song back.” Dolapo, whose rise to fame began with videos posted by her teacher, Imikan Inyang, popularly known as Backhat Dude, has since become one of Nigeria’s most beloved child content creators, amassing a rapidly growing online fan base.

Davido Drops First Single of 2026, I Know Who I Be

Davido has released his first single of 2026, titled I Know Who I Be, marking his return with a new solo offering after a relatively quiet period. The high-energy track features South African artistes Jazzwrld and GL_Ceejay, further highlighting Davido’s growing cross-border collaborations within the African music scene. The singer had earlier teased the song on social media, describing it as the beginning of “the journey to the throne.” The single is now available on major streaming platforms and has already generated significant excitement among fans, who see it as the start of another major chapter in Davido’s career.