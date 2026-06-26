theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
June 26, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (June 19th-June 21st) 

by
Olodo Uprising: What Did Ycee Mean By The ‘Peller Culture’?
Olodo Uprising: What Did Ycee Mean By The ‘Peller Culture’?
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves, to Games night and food experiences, art exhibitions, lifestyle market events and theatre events. There is something for everyone this weekend. 

  1. Side Quests 

Perfect for ravers, and lovers of house music, Afro tech and amapiano, this is happening on the 26th of June.

  1. States of Becoming 

This art exhibition is the perfect weekend activity for creatives, and lovers of artistic pieces. It is happening on the 27th of June.

  1. Gather House Lifestyle Market

If you enjoy shopping, having access to home goods,  greeneries, and a chance to network, then the Gather house lifestyle market is the place to be this weekend. It is happening on the 27th of June.

  1. Rav3 Yard

Hosted by Jameson, this is a rave and sunset music session happening on the 27th of June.

  1. Domon Games Night 

For lovers of competitive spaces, chances to network and a cozy space, Domon Games Night is happening on the 27th of June.

  1. Improv Show

Hosted by the Improv circle, this is a perfect place to be for people who enjoy improv, and theatre friendly spaces. It is happening on the 27th of June.

  1. Prom In The Boulevard 

Happening at Praia Lagos on the 27th of June, this is a chance to dress up and relive your prom night memories.

  1. The Choice We Make 

Perfect for Theatre lovers who enjoy intimate theatrical experience, this is happening on the 27th of June.

  1. Lagos Trivia Night 

Lagos Trivia Night is back with another edition of an exciting games night. It is the perfect way to close out your weekend and it is happening on the 28th of June.

  1. The Old School Brunch 

If you enjoy good food, nostalgic spaces, throwback games and timeless music, this is happening on the 28th of June.

Lifestyle
, , , , ,
Ayomitide Adeyinka
View All Posts by Author
Afrobeats
The Definitive Guide to Afrobeats in 2026
Previous Post
Olodo Uprising: What Did Ycee Mean By The ‘Peller Culture’?
Olodo Uprising: What Did Ycee Mean By The ‘Peller Culture’?
Next Post
You May Also Like
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (June 19th-June 21st) 
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (June 12th – June 14th) 
10 Nollywood Films of 2026 You Should Have Watched By Now
10 Nollywood Films of 2026 You Should Have Watched By Now
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Olodo Uprising: What Did Ycee Mean By The ‘Peller Culture’?
Olodo Uprising: What Did Ycee Mean By Th...
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
Afrobeats
The Definitive Guide to Afrobeats in 202...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Nollywood
The Nigerian Books That Deserve Netflix ...
Top 5 Stories of The Day | Peller Hits Back at Ycee Over ‘Olodo Uprising’ Comment
Top 5 Stories of The Day | Peller Hits B...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1