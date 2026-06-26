Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (June 19th-June 21st) 

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This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves, to Games night and food experiences, art exhibitions, lifestyle market events and theatre events. There is something for everyone this weekend.

Side Quests

Perfect for ravers, and lovers of house music, Afro tech and amapiano, this is happening on the 26th of June.

States of Becoming

This art exhibition is the perfect weekend activity for creatives, and lovers of artistic pieces. It is happening on the 27th of June.

Gather House Lifestyle Market

If you enjoy shopping, having access to home goods, greeneries, and a chance to network, then the Gather house lifestyle market is the place to be this weekend. It is happening on the 27th of June.

Rav3 Yard

Hosted by Jameson, this is a rave and sunset music session happening on the 27th of June.

Domon Games Night

For lovers of competitive spaces, chances to network and a cozy space, Domon Games Night is happening on the 27th of June.

Improv Show

Hosted by the Improv circle, this is a perfect place to be for people who enjoy improv, and theatre friendly spaces. It is happening on the 27th of June.

Prom In The Boulevard

Happening at Praia Lagos on the 27th of June, this is a chance to dress up and relive your prom night memories.

The Choice We Make

Perfect for Theatre lovers who enjoy intimate theatrical experience, this is happening on the 27th of June.

Lagos Trivia Night

Lagos Trivia Night is back with another edition of an exciting games night. It is the perfect way to close out your weekend and it is happening on the 28th of June.

The Old School Brunch

If you enjoy good food, nostalgic spaces, throwback games and timeless music, this is happening on the 28th of June.