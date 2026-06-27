Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

Olodo Uprising: What Did Ycee Mean By The ‘Peller Culture’?

Wizkid reveals “Sexy” as the title of his seventh album at Paris listening party

King Charles to stay at Clarence House after Buckingham Palace renovation

Hilda Baci speaks out against the bullying of her teenage brother

DJ Switch blasts Remi Tinubu over ‘akara business’ advice

Nancy Isime explains why she keeps her earnings private

Wizkid reveals “Sexy” as the title of his seventh album at Paris listening party

Wizkid has officially announced that his seventh studio album will be titled Sexy. The Grammy-winning singer revealed the name during an exclusive listening party held on Thursday night at Cova Club in Paris, where fellow artistes including Shallipopi, Young Jonn, Tiakola, and Pasuma were in attendance.

Although the announcement has thrilled fans, the 35-year-old has yet to confirm the album’s release date or share its tracklist.

The reveal comes as Wizkid continues making guest appearances. He is also featured on Oshe, a track from Wande Coal’s newly released album, KING COAL.

King Charles to stay at Clarence House after Buckingham Palace renovation

King Charles III will not move into Buckingham Palace after its 10-year refurbishment is completed. Instead, he and Queen Camilla will continue living at nearby Clarence House while using the palace for official duties.

Royal officials said Buckingham Palace will remain the ceremonial and administrative headquarters of the monarchy, with plans to allow greater public access to the historic building once the renovation is finished.

The announcement came during a briefing on royal finances, where King Charles became the first British monarch to disclose the amount of tax he pays. The King paid £12.9 million in income and capital gains tax during the 2024 to 2025 financial year.

Hilda Baci speaks out against the bullying of her teenage brother

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has spoken out against the online bullying directed at her 15-year-old brother after a Snapchat video of them together went viral. She said the harmless clip was widely shared, with some people editing his photos and mocking his appearance.

In a post on X, Baci criticised adults for targeting a teenager who had done nothing wrong apart from appearing in a fun video with his sister. She described her brother as kind, loved, and full of potential.

The chef urged social media users to be more thoughtful before posting hurtful comments. She reminded them that there is a real young person reading the messages and called for greater kindness and responsibility online.

DJ Switch blasts Remi Tinubu over ‘akara business’ advice

DJ Switch called out Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, over her comments that businesses such as selling akara, roasted corn, and kuli kuli require little capital to start. Tinubu made the remarks while explaining that the government is offering grants, not loans, to support small businesses.

Reacting on her Instagram Stories, DJ Switch argued that the government should focus on creating opportunities and building infrastructure that prepares Nigerians for a technology-driven future rather than encouraging small-scale trading as a long-term solution.

The disc jockey expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government’s approach, saying Nigeria should invest more in economic development and innovation. Her comments have since sparked fresh debate on job creation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Nancy Isime explains why she keeps her earnings private

Actress and media personality Nancy Isime has said she never discusses her earnings, no matter who asks. Speaking on the Thanks for Coming show, she refused to reveal how much she was paid for a recent project, insisting that her finances are strictly private.

The conversation later turned to relationships, where Nancy said she would not tell a boyfriend or husband how much she earns. She also said she has no interest in knowing how much her partner makes.

According to the actress, each person’s income is a private matter. She maintained that financial details should remain personal, regardless of the stage of a relationship.