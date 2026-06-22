Ranked! Our 10 Best Afrobeat Songs Released This 2026 So Far 

Afrobeat has been filled with exciting hits this 2026, with the genre enjoying global domination. Some of our favorite tracks have come from the biggest names in Afrobeat, and others from artists writing their names into Afrobeats’ soil. In this article, we rank our top 10 Afrobeat sounds in 2026.

‘Paparazzi’ by Shoday ft. Fola

Shoday and Fola started the year with a banging track, which they released on the 2nd of January, 2026, and six months later, the Afro-sounds track is still at the top of the list of our favorite Afrobeat songs this year. The song currently has over 24 million streams on Spotify.

‘Jogodo’ by Wizkid And Asake

Asake and Wizkid began teasing a collaboration as far back as 2025, and although it took a few months to release, “Jogodo” exceeded our expectations. It was released on January 16th, 2026, and has become one of Nigeria’s biggest tracks this year. The song currently has over 64 million streams on Spotify.

‘Elumelu’ by Young Jonn

Released on the 29th of May, “Elumelu” by Young Jonn takes us on a trip through why we fell in love with Young Jonn’s uniquely afrobeat sound. It is the perfect dancehall and Owambe sound, and with over 6 million streams in less than a month since its release, it is clear that his listeners agree with us.

‘Tornado’ by Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr has practiced the art of releasing music that always has us dancing our hearts out and, most importantly, whining our waist, and her latest release, “Tornado,” was no different. The song is an infectious tune that has us waiting with bated breath for her album, released on the 12th of June; it currently has over two million streams on Spotify.

‘Big Bum Bum’ by Kidd Carder and Mavo

Contrary to its name, “Big Bum Bum” has a romantic tune and a catchy vocal melody. The song dominated streaming charts after its release on the 27th of February and has continued to make its rounds as one of the best sounds out this year. It currently has over 32 million streams on Spotify.

‘Mofe’ by Mavo

Released on March 6th, 2026, “Mofe” by Mavo was an instant hit, debuting at the top of the country charts. It is best defined as “Afrobeat excellence,” and even months after its release, the song is still making its rounds as one of the best sounds in the country this year. “Mofe” currently boasts over 20 million streams on Spotify.

‘Forgiveness’ by Asake

Although released as part of the singer’s latest album, “Forgiveness,” Asake has cemented its place in our hearts beyond the album itself. It was released on April 30, 2026, and has become a club and social media anthem, situating itself as another successful hit from Asake. It currently has over 27 million streams on Spotify.

‘Energy’ by Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and Mavo

Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal are no strangers to great hits on their discography, so we were not surprised by how good “Energy” is, and with the inclusion of Mavo, who has had a great run for over a year now, it is only fair that “Energy” is one of the best Afrobeat tracks out this year. It was released on the 29th of May and has over 1 million streams on Spotify.

‘Back Outside’ by BNXN and Sarz

“Back Outside” by BNXN is a track that serves as an interpolation of Amadou and Mariam’s 1990 classic “Neye Mounké Allah La,” and yet carries the essence of BNXN’s musicality as an afrobeat artist. If you are familiar with Afrobeat music or with spaces where it is common, you have most likely heard this song. It was released on the 30th of April 2026 and currently boasts over 25 million streams on Spotify.

‘I Am’ by Omah Lay

Released on the 3rd of April as part of his album “Clarity of Mind,” it was one of the standout tracks. It had Omah Lay’s specialty in Afro-spirituality, yet still retained the spirit of what we love about Afrobeat as a genre. The song currently has over 17 million streams on Spotify.