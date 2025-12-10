New Age Artists: Who Do You Think Are the New Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy?

Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy have not only set the standard in the music industry, but they’ve also built enduring brands that have elevated them to legendary status. Even as these iconic figures continue to evolve and dominate the Afrobeat scene, the rise of new-age artists is sparking curiosity. Who are the emerging stars poised to carry the torch from these industry giants?

In a rapidly growing music industry, new artists are gaining significant traction through more direct connections with fans and larger exposure on digital platforms. Artists today have more access to global audiences, thanks to streaming services, social media, and viral trends. So, who among the new generation of artists is showing the potential to reach the same heights as Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy?

Let’s take a look at some rising stars who are making waves and showing the kind of promise that could take them to legendary status.

Fola: The R&B Soul of Afrobeat

With his smooth blend of R&B and Afrobeat, Fola is emerging as one of the most exciting new artists in the genre. His music is marked by clean, soulful productions, making him a fan favorite. His star power is undeniable, with over 3.3 million followers on Spotify and millions of streams on his tracks.

Fola has already made waves by collaborating with big names like Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, BXXN, and Young Jonn. His “star personality” has kept fans buzzing on social media, positioning him as one of the top contenders for stardom in the Nigerian music industry. If he continues on this trajectory, Fola could be the new face of Afrobeat with a soulful twist.

Mavo: The Young Hitmaker

At just 21 years old, Mavo is already turning heads with his infectious blend of rap and Afrobeat. He first went viral with his hit single “Escaladizzy,” which quickly became a household favorite. The remix, featuring Ayra Starr, Zlatan, and Shallipopi, further cemented Mavo’s place in the conversation of next-gen Afrobeat stars.

Mavo’s musical energy has kept him trending, and his song “Shakabulizzy” ignited a social media trend in which fans creatively added “izzy” to popular slang. With his latest releases, Mavo continues to retain his spot as one of the artists to watch in Afrobeat. His ability to make catchy, relatable music ensures that he’s on a clear path to stardom.

Shoday: The New King of Street Afrobeat

Shoday has made a name for himself in the world of street Afrobeat, and his rise is nothing short of remarkable. Known for his sharp storytelling, Shoday first grabbed attention with his feature on “Hey Jago” alongside Poco Lee and Rahman Jago. The song’s popularity helped thrust him into the mainstream, and he quickly capitalized on the momentum with more hit singles.

With over 1.6 million listeners on Spotify, Shoday is making his mark as one of the leading voices in the street music scene. His engaging lyrics and relatable stories about the hustle and grind resonate with listeners, making him one to watch as he continues to climb the ladder of success in the Afrobeat industry.

Ayo Maff: Gen Z’s Street Pop Sensation

As the face of Gen Z street pop, Ayo Maff has taken over TikTok, where his music connects with young people navigating the complexities of hustle, heartbreak, and aspiration. His work represents the spirit of Afrobeat’s next phase: a genre driven by youth culture and raw energy.

With 1.8 million listeners on Spotify and a string of popular songs, Ayo Maff is carving out a space for himself in the street music scene, much like Olamide and Burna Boy did in their early careers. His music resonates with the younger demographic, and his growing influence on platforms like TikTok suggests he has the potential to dominate the street Afrobeat genre for years to come.

Taves: The Smooth R&B & Afropop Blend

Taves has quietly emerged as a promising new artist with a unique sound that blends R&B and Afropop. While Taves hasn’t yet had the breakout moment some of his peers have, he is building a steady following with his laid-back, smooth style. His song “Folake” was a viral hit, and his consistent releases are earning him a loyal fan base.

Taves is one of the new age artists whose career is growing steadily. With his musical versatility and soft life appeal, he could soon make a splash as one of the most exciting newcomers in Afrobeat and Afropop.

In Conclusion: The Future of Afrobeat

The new age of artists in Nigeria is brimming with talent, each bringing something fresh to the table. While these artists are still early in their careers, their star power is undeniable. They are using digital platforms, viral moments, and genre-blending styles to carve out their space in the Afrobeat industry.

The question remains: who will step into the shoes of Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy? Could Fola be the soulful voice of a new era? Will Mavo continue to dominate the charts with his vibrant energy? Is Shoday the next big thing in street Afrobeat? Can Ayo Maff break through as the face of Gen Z’s hustle music? And will Taves emerge as the king of smooth Afrobeat with his fusion of styles?

Time will tell, but one thing is for sure: these new age artists are the future of Afrobeat, and they are on a trajectory to reshape the genre and take Nigerian music to even greater heights.