YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi: “Nobody Can Stop Me From Going Anywhere in Nigeria”

11th Senate to Consider Six-Year Single Term for President, Governors — Bamidele

Atlético Madrid Reject Real Madrid’s €150m Bid for Julián Álvarez

NCC Says Telcos Have Compensated Over 75 Million Subscribers for Poor Network Quality

Amaarae Says Janet Jackson, Not Michael Jackson, Is the “Real King of Pop”

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi: “Nobody Can Stop Me From Going Anywhere in Nigeria”

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has defended his controversial visit to Ibadan, Oyo State, insisting that no one can prevent him from travelling to any part of Nigeria. Responding to criticism linking his visit to efforts to promote northern Islamic ideology in the South-West, Gumi said he attended the event not at the invitation of any South-West Muslim group but as a representative of the Coalition of Northern Muslim Ulama. He argued that “Islamophobia” is increasingly shaping political discourse in the region and accused some actors of dragging him into local political controversies. Gumi maintained that, as a Nigerian citizen, he has the constitutional right to visit any part of the country and questioned why his presence in Ibadan generated such opposition.

11th Senate to Consider Six-Year Single Term for President, Governors — Bamidele

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has revealed plans to sponsor a constitutional amendment bill proposing a single six-year term for Nigerian presidents and state governors, replacing the current arrangement of two four-year terms. According to Bamidele, the proposal would be introduced in the next Senate and is intended to allow elected leaders to focus on governance rather than spending much of their first term preparing for re-election campaigns. He argued that a one-term, six-year tenure would reduce political distractions and encourage officeholders to maximise their limited time in office. The proposal would require a constitutional amendment and is expected to generate significant debate if formally introduced.

Atlético Madrid Reject Real Madrid’s €150m Bid for Julián Álvarez

Atlético Madrid has rejected a record €150 million offer from city rivals Real Madrid for Argentine striker Julián Álvarez. Real Madrid confirmed that the bid was submitted following a board meeting, but Atlético declined the proposal and referred Los Blancos to Álvarez’s €500 million release clause, signalling that the forward is not for sale. The offer came shortly after Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez secured re-election and fulfilled a campaign promise to pursue a marquee signing. Álvarez scored 20 goals in 49 appearances last season and remains under contract with Atlético until 2030.

NCC Says Telcos Have Compensated Over 75 Million Subscribers for Poor Network Quality

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that mobile network operators have compensated more than 75 million subscribers for poor network services, describing it as one of the largest consumer-redress exercises in Nigeria’s telecom sector. The compensation follows an NCC directive issued in March 2026 requiring operators to automatically provide airtime credits to customers affected by substandard service, including dropped calls, slow data speeds, and poor network coverage. According to the commission, the compensation is calculated based on subscribers’ average spending patterns in locations where operators failed to meet regulatory quality-of-service benchmarks, with the exercise forming part of broader efforts to improve accountability and service delivery across the telecommunications industry.

Amaarae Says Janet Jackson, Not Michael Jackson, Is the “Real King of Pop”

Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae has sparked debate after declaring that Janet Jackson deserves the title “King of Pop” more than her late brother, Michael Jackson. Speaking during an interview about Janet Jackson’s 1997 album The Velvet Rope, which she described as one of her favourite records, Amaarae praised Janet’s artistry, innovation, and cultural influence, arguing that she is often underappreciated despite her impact on pop and R&B music. She clarified that her comment was “no shade” to Michael Jackson, whose “King of Pop” title remains one of the most widely recognised honorifics in music history. The remark has generated significant discussion among fans over the legacies and influence of the two Jackson siblings.