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July 29, 2026

Teniola Aladese Delivers a Confident Persona As “Amira Bello” in Madam President

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The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
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Teniola Aladese a Nigerian actress, casting director, and film producer who began her career in production coordination for Africa Magic before appearing in movies in 2015 has been a trending topic for her role in the new 3-part YouTube series, “Madam President,” and it is important to understand how the actress playing “Amira Bello,” secured her place in the Nollywood industry. 

Teniola has spent over a decade in the Nigerian film industry, and she is a seasoned actress, and creative. Her first notable role was in the film “Jemeji,” where she played the role of “Akweyon, she was also the production manager for the film. 

In 2015, she appeared in “Perfectly Flawed,” and in the last few years, Teniola has slowly become a household name for her roles in Nollywood series like “To Kill A Monkey,” and most recently “Madam President,” where she has received positive reviews for her role as “Amira Bello,” a confident and courageous journalist, who took over her late mother’s investigative duties in-spite of pushback.

Teniola’s portrayal of a brave journalist who was willing to put her life on the line to get to the truth made her role in “Madam President,” one of our favorites. 

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Ayomitide Adeyinka
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