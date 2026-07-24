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July 24, 2026

5 Characters We Think You Should Keep An Eye On In “Madam President”

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The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Events In Lagos This Weekend (July 24th-26th)

Chude Jideonwo released the first episode of his three-part series “Madam President,” and before you catch up on it, we have compiled a list of characters we believe you should keep an eye on when you start the series.

These characters we’ve listed below played their roles perfectly and kept us glued to our screens. Here are 5 characters we think you should keep an eye on when watching “Madam President.”

  1. Inspector Uduak 

Inspector Uduak, played by Grace Angalabiri, is a standout character in the political drama series. This character’s dedication to her morals, courage, and standing her ground in an unreliable justice system makes her endearing to us. 

  1. Amira Bello 

Amira Bello is played by the talented Teniola Aladese, and true to her acting skills, the character Amira Bello is one of the characters we think you should look out for. Playing the role of a sharp journalist who is navigating truths, expectations, and costs tied to her pursuit of political power. The complexity of this character will draw you in and make you want to keep an eye on her. 

  1. Senator Nkem Okeke 

Played by Peggy Ovire, Senator Nkem Okeke gives us the energy of strong political female leads that we are craving in Nigerian media. This character’s strength and calculated moves captivated us and have us looking out for her scenes throughout the first part of the series.

  1. Senate President 

This character, played by Patrick Doyle, is the perfect representation of the political figures who act as stumbling blocks for women in politics. While Patrick Doyle occupied a villain role, the Senate President character is a much-needed role in the series, and we find ourselves looking forward to his scenes as the series progresses.

  1. Eno 

Played by Bernice Ibe, Eno is the much-needed comic relief and refreshing character we love having on our screen. Eno’s role as the younger sister to Inspector Uduak reminds us of the typical cat-and-mouse relationship between siblings, yet with an obvious affection for each other. Eno reminds us of the average Gen Z sibling who is building a social career, and in a political world, that is a thrill to see.

The Film Blog
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Ayomitide Adeyinka
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The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
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