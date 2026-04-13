Read and Sip with Milly Reviews Chude Jideonwo’s ‘How Depression Saved My Life,’ describing it as “… deeply honest, vulnerable, and thoughtful… nourishing”

Review by Mmiliaku G. Udogu (@readnsipwithmilly)

This memoir is deeply honest, vulnerable, and thoughtful. Chude did not simply tell his story; he interrogated it. You can feel the work he put into his healing and self-growth. The book is rich with ideas, research, and references to brilliant thinkers, which adds so much depth and credibility to his personal experiences.

It is not just “this happened to me,” but “this happened to me, and these are what it taught me about life, pain, faith, identity, and becoming.”

One detail that stayed with me was his decision to willingly step down from his role as CEO so he could focus on healing. That choice speaks volumes. It shows audacity, self-awareness, and humility, especially in a world that constantly rewards burnout and pretending to be okay.

His professional journey is equally compelling. From writing his first book at thirteen to securing his first TV hosting role, speaking on TEDx stages, and achieving multiple career milestones, his story is inspiring and fascinating to follow. Seeing how professional success and personal struggles coexisted made this book even more relatable.

I loved that he did not stop at personal growth. He used the knowledge and clarity he gained to set up tools and systems in his company, Joy Inc., to help others navigate some of the struggles he encountered. That kind of intentional impact is admirable and speaks to leadership rooted in empathy.

Another thing I really loved was how intellectually nourishing this book is. I learned new words, new ways to articulate pain and other complex emotions, and new concepts. It stretched my mind while holding my heart. That balance is not easy to achieve, but Chude did it effortlessly.

My big takeaway from this book is that depression does not automatically mean the end of you. Sometimes, painfully, it can become the doorway to clarity, growth, self-discovery, self-acceptance, self-love, and joy.

I wholeheartedly recommend this book because it is mentally enriching, well-written, and easy to follow. It is also a sincere and reflective work that reminds you that sometimes, tending to yourself is the bravest thing you can do.