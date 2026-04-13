Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

This weekend in international and Nigerian media was filled with exciting news from Coachella, to marital disputes and surprise appearances. It was an exciting and memorable weekend.

Davido makes debut on Coachella stage, surprises fans with Adekunle Gold

Offset returns to the stage after shooting accident

Justin Bieber takes over Coachella stage, invites Wizkid, Tems and Kid Laroi

Ex-Big Brother Naija contestant Angel in controversy over marital dispute

American singer Britney Spears makes voluntary entry into rehab

Davido Makes Debut On Coachella Stage, Surprises Fans with Adekunle Gold

Afrobeats Popstar, Davido has made his anticipated debut at the American music festival, Coachella. Davido who shared the Coachella stage with international acts such as The Strokes, Giveon, PinkPantheress, Interpol, Labrinth, Swae Lee, and Japanese artiste Fujii Kaze brought in his A Game.

The singer opened his performance with some of his oldest songs, and fan favorites like ‘Skelewu,’ ‘Aye,’ ‘Dami Duro,’ and in a surprise appearance, he performed his hit single with Adekunle Gold.

Offset Returns To The Stage After Shooting Accident

Offset, an American rapper and ex-husband of rapper Cardi B has returned in good health and spirits to performing just shy of a week after a shooting incident that left him with non-life-threatening injuries.

The rapper made his first appearance after the shocking incident at the University of Arkansas for the Rowfest and appeared to have completely shaken off the traumatizing experience. Footage from the festival showed Offset being rolled onto the stage in a wheelchair during his performance, after which he took to his Instagram to post pictures and videos from the event, captioning the post ‘REAL LOVE’.

Justin Bieber Takes Over Coachella Stages, invites Wizkid, Tems And Kid Laroi

Justin Bieber took the Coachella stage for the weekend at the highly anticipated music event, which fans tagged ‘Bieberchella.’ Bieber who started his performance with music from his recent album, ‘Swag,’ eventually went down memory lane and performed some of his greatest early 2010s hit songs like ‘Baby,’ ‘Beauty and the Beat,’ and ‘Never Say Never’ amongst others.

In a surprise moment mid show, Justin Bieber brought out Kid Laroi as the duo performed their hit song ‘Stay,’ he also brought out Wizkid and Tems to join him for a live rendition of the ‘Essence’ remix.

Ex-Big Brother Naija Contestant Angel In Controversy Over Marital Dispute

Angel JB Smith, an ex-Big Brother Naija contestant has been embroiled in controversy over the weekend, due to what fans and social media are speculating is a marital dissolution.

The reality star who became the talk of the internet when she got married to her Nigerian-American partner in March, is once again caught in drama. After pictures and posts from her partner accusing her of stepping out on their marriage hit the internet, Big Brother Naija fans and supporters of the reality star took to X (Formerly Twitter) to talk about the possibility of the marriage ending barely a month later. Angel is yet to comment on the rumors.

American Singer Britney Spears Makes Voluntary Entry Into Rehab

Britney Spears has reportedly voluntarily checked herself into a rehab facility over substance abuse. The news comes just a month after the singer and actress was arrested over suspicions of driving under the influence.

Although location undisclosed, the singer was reported to have checked into a rehab facility somewhere in the United States over the previous week. It is undetermined how long the singer is determined to stay in rehab for, however according to news reports, it is possible she will remain there for longer than a month.