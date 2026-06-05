Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (June 5th – June 7th) 

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This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves and movie raves to game nights and playgrounds for adults. There is something for everyone this weekend.

Element House

Party the night away at the Element House, one of the biggest events to hold in Lagos. It will be happening on June 5th at Queens Park Event Center.

Reincarnation

Why stay indoors all weekend when you can watch a contemporary dance show at the J. Randle Center? The event will be held at the J. Randle Center, Onikan, from June 5th to 7th, from 7 pm daily.

The Other Side

Happening every weekend in June, enjoy the beauty of a stage play at the Terra Kulture Lawn.

Amapiano District

Party hard and wild this weekend at the Amapiano District in an all-white ensemble outfit on June 5th at Adeola Odeku, VI.

Retro Rewind

Looking for a quick escape to India for a night? Praia Lagos is hosting a Bollywood Night on June 6th, featuring Bollywood hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 00s. The event will take place at Elsie Femi Pearse street, VI.

Fashion Souk

Calling all fashion enthusiasts to partake in the event hosted by the Fashion Souk on June 6th and 7th this weekend. Explore various fashion styles and outfits for your wardrobe and have fun understanding the mind behind the crafts. It will be hosted at Harbour Point, VI.

Zenergy Brunch

Ready to dance your feet off at the Zenergy Brunch this weekend at The Angler Restaurant, Lekki? Come meet like-minded people who aren’t afraid to bust a move on the dancefloor. The event is happening on June 6th.

Tamba

Ifeme, the Phremen, and Palmwine invite you to participate in this weekend’s Tamba party at the Vault Social House on June 6th.

The Panic Room

Party with Lady Donli, the Lagos Panic at the collaboration event between the Panic Room and Thriftshop Symphony on June 7th at Tinubu Close, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Funnybone Live: Half Man, Half Amazing

Join comedian Funnybone and many more at his event this weekend on June 7th, as you laugh away your week’s stress with performances by big Afrobeats stars. The events will take place at Eko Hotels and Suites.