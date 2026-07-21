YNaija Daily Top 10 Content

From blockbuster box office records to celebrity headlines and music news, here are the entertainment stories everyone is talking about today.

1. The Odyssey Continues Its Record-Breaking Box Office Run

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has added another milestone to its remarkable debut, topping the UK and Ireland box office with a £12.6 million ($16.8 million) opening weekend. The fantasy epic now holds the biggest opening of 2026 in the territory, further cementing its status as the year’s biggest cinematic event and extending its impressive global momentum.

2. Ryan Reynolds Confirms Another Deadpool Movie Is Coming—Eventually

Ryan Reynolds has reassured Marvel fans that Deadpool is far from over. Speaking about the future of the franchise, the actor said another film is “inevitable,” but stressed that it will only happen when the right story comes together. Following the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds said he has no interest in rushing a sequel simply to meet fan expectations.

3. Harry Styles Cancels Brazil Concert After Falling Ill

Harry Styles has postponed his scheduled concert in São Paulo, Brazil, after falling ill. The singer apologised to fans who had travelled for the show and confirmed that all purchased tickets will remain valid when a new date is announced. The cancellation quickly became one of today’s biggest music stories, with fans flooding social media with messages of support.

4. Vinícius Júnior Debuts New Look After Cosmetic Procedure

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior is trending after reportedly undergoing a cosmetic procedure on his chin. Photos of the football star’s appearance quickly spread online, sparking conversations about cosmetic enhancements among male celebrities and athletes. While fans continue to debate his new look, Vinícius has not publicly addressed the reports.

5. Cardi B Breaks Silence on Maduka Okoye Dating Rumours

Cardi B has addressed the intense scrutiny surrounding her personal life following renewed dating rumours linking her to Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. In a video shared on Instagram Stories, the Grammy-winning rapper joked that she is “hip hop’s Britney Spears,” saying people watch her every move and quickly turn everyday interactions into headline news. Her comments come days after she and Okoye were seen together in Venice, Italy, fuelling fresh speculation that neither has confirmed.

6. Annie Idibia Shuts Down Reunion Rumours With 2Baba

Annie Idibia has dismissed claims that she has reunited with her ex-husband, music legend 2Baba, after old videos of the pair resurfaced online. Reacting on Instagram Stories, the actress described the circulating clips as outdated and urged people to stop spreading false narratives about their relationship, putting an end to days of online speculation.

7. Simi Says Adekunle Gold Doesn’t Mind Her Limited Cooking Skills

Singer Simi has sparked conversations online after admitting that her cooking skills are limited to dishes like spaghetti, yam and eggs. Speaking in a recent interview, she joked that her husband, Adekunle Gold, has never had a problem with it, with the comments quickly igniting debates about gender roles, domestic expectations and marriage in Nigeria.

8. ‘If You Cheat, You Die’: Jarvis Sends Strong Warning to Peller Ahead of Wedding

Weeks before their August 1 wedding, TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis have gone viral after discussing the principles guiding their relationship. Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast, Jarvis warned that infidelity would have serious consequences, declaring, “If you cheat, you die,” while explaining that their commitment is rooted in faith rather than fear. The exchange has fuelled widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians debating love, trust and modern relationships.

9. Peller Recounts Alleged Attempted Abuse by Former Football Coach

Popular content creator Peller has shared an emotional account of how he was allegedly almost molested by a football coach during his childhood. Also speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast, he said the incident happened while he was pursuing football before finding fame online. His revelation has reignited conversations about child protection in sports and the importance of safeguarding young athletes from abuse.

10. Destiny Etiko Loses ₦5 Million Betting on the World Cup Final

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has revealed that she lost ₦5 million after placing what she described as her first-ever sports bet during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Sharing her disappointment on Instagram, the actress said the experience left her emotionally drained and convinced her never to gamble again. Her confession has since sparked conversations about the risks of sports betting, with many fans sympathising with her while others urged Nigerians to gamble responsibly.