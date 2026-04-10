YNaija! Recap | Top Stories of The Day That You May Have Missed

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Coachella 2026 kicks off with Sabrina Carpenter as headliner

Ayra Starr reveals her type in a partner and hints at a role in a new film

World Bank reveals Nigeria’s poverty hits 63% in 2025 despite inflation drop

Jimmy Kimmel debunks Melania Trump’s denial of Epstein with a throwback pic

Emily in Paris S6 Heads to Greece

Coachella 2026 kicks off with Sabrina Carpenter as headliner

Thousands of fans have flooded California’s Indio desert for Coachella’s 25th edition at Empire Polo Club, running April 10-19 across two weekends to launch the US festival season.

There are a lot of great acts on Friday, like Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, and Moby. But the biggest act of the night is Sabrina Carpenter, who is coming off her 2024 “Espresso” debut and the buzz around her song “Manchild.”

Anyma, an Italian DJ, is set to host the world premiere of his immersive audiovisual ÆDEN, which will tour Milan, London, and Seoul, while Justin Bieber and Karol G headline later nights.

Ayra Starr reveals her type in a partner and hints at a role in a new film

Nigerian Mavin Records star Ayra Starr, born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, spilled the beans on her partner standards during a Twitch live with TikTok star Jarvis. The Grammy-nominated singer has shared that good looks won’t cut it without brains, no matter how fine you are.

“Yeah, I have a type, but not too physical,” she shared. “You can be fine and not have sense. It is the truth,” she says.

The 22-year-old also teased an upcoming movie role as a new character, not herself, and shared a little about a private romance that inspired her single, “Where Do We Go,” including her debate over whether to keep it secret or go public.

World Bank reveals Nigeria’s poverty hits 63% in 2025 despite inflation drop

Nigeria’s poverty rate rose to 63% in 2025, trapping 140 million people. This happened even though inflation dropped sharply from 34.8% in late 2024 to 15.15% by December 2025.

The World Bank’s April 2026 report, released in Abuja, says the rise in poverty is due to slow income growth that hasn’t improved living standards for families, even though macroeconomic data are better. Poverty jumped from 56% in 2023 to 61% in 2024, then rose again.

Price moderation didn’t really help, and the NBS confirmed that inflation was slowing because food prices were falling. But weak earnings kept millions of people below the line.

Jimmy Kimmel debunks Melania Trump’s denial of Epstein with a throwback pic

First Lady Melania Trump shocked White House insiders with a sudden April 9 press address, insisting she’s never been buddies with Jeffrey Epstein or knew of his crimes. “I was never involved… never on his plane or island,” she said, blaming fake social media pics while admitting she and Donald crossed paths at elite NYC and Palm Beach parties.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t buying it during his monologue, flashing a famous photo of the Trumps cozying up with Epstein. “Any reason he had your picture framed at his house?” Kimmel jabbed. “Maybe it came with the frame.”

Emily in Paris S6 Heads to Greece

Production for Season 6 of Netflix’s Emily in Paris is set to resume in May, with filming as the show will be moving to glamorous Greece and Monaco after previous visits to Rome, Venice, and Saint-Tropez.

The show’s creator, Darren Star, joins stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Andrew Fleming at PaleyFest LA this Friday to hype the shoot.

With 13.5 million views in just four days, Season 5 stayed strong at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the creator feels like Greece screams unresolved Emily-Gabriel drama; Star maintains, “I can’t imagine the series without Gabriel,” and the S5 finale postcard invites her on a vacation.