Top 5 Stories of the Day | FG Admits Inflation and Insecurity Are Still Hurting Nigerians

Blood Sisters 2: Is Nigeria Ready to Accept Sex Scenes in Nollywood, or Are They Only Acceptable in Hollywood?

FG admits inflation and insecurity are still hurting Nigerians

AY Makun sparks debate with criticism of Nigeria’s leadership

Presidency fires back at Peter Obi over Nigeria’s debt claims

Zahara drops the Pitt surname, making her the third child to do so

EFCC drags Blessing CEO back to court over fresh ₦69m fraud case

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG admits inflation and insecurity are still hurting Nigerians

The federal government has admitted that inflation and insecurity remain serious challenges for many Nigerians, despite ongoing efforts to address them. Speaking in Abuja during a press briefing to mark the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the administration recognises the hardship caused by its reforms.

Akume noted that while the government is working hard to improve the economy and strengthen security, it does not claim that all problems have been solved. He said inflation has placed a heavy burden on citizens, although recent figures suggest it is gradually easing. He also acknowledged that insecurity continues to threaten lives and livelihoods across the country.

The briefing, attended by members of the Federal Executive Council, formed part of activities marking 27 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria. According to Akume, the event was intended to provide accountability and update Nigerians on the progress of reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, which the government says are beginning to produce positive results.

AY Makun sparks debate with criticism of Nigeria’s leadership

Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun has come under fire on social media after sharing a post about governance and leadership in Nigeria.

In the post, AY warned against supporting leaders who fail to serve the public, arguing that the consequences of poor governance eventually affect everyone. He said some people wrongly believe their wealth, influence, or connections can shield them from the impact of a failing system.

The entertainer likened the situation to “dining with the devil using a long spoon,” suggesting that any temporary benefits gained from bad leadership are short-lived. His comments quickly sparked mixed reactions online, with some users praising his stance while others criticised his views in the comment section.

Presidency fires back at Peter Obi over Nigeria’s debt claims

The presidency has rejected Peter Obi’s claims that President Bola Tinubu added more than ₦100 trillion to Nigeria’s debt within three years.

Responding to the allegation, presidential aide Dada Olusegun said much of the increase in the debt profile was due to the naira’s devaluation, which raised the local currency value of existing foreign debts. He noted that exchange rate reforms played a major role in the figures being cited.

Olusegun also argued that the administration inherited significant obligations, including about ₦20 trillion in Ways and Means debt, while public debt figures also include liabilities accumulated by state governments. According to him, Nigeria’s debt in dollar terms has risen only slightly since 2023, while external reserves have grown substantially during the same period.

Zahara drops the Pitt surname, making her the third child to do so

Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially filed a legal request to remove “Pitt” from her surname.

The 21-year-old submitted the petition to a California court on April 28. The move comes shortly after her brother, Maddox Jolie, reportedly filed a similar request. Zahara is now the third of the former couple’s children, after Maddox and Shiloh Jolie, to seek the removal of their father’s surname. The pair, who divorced in 2024 after separating in 2016, share six children.

Zahara had previously hinted at the change during her graduation from Spelman College in May. Although her name appeared in the programme as “Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt,” she was announced as “Zahara Marley Jolie” when she received her psychology degree. A source close to Pitt described the situation as “sad”, claiming it reflected the growing distance between the actor and some of his children.

EFCC drags Blessing CEO back to court over fresh ₦69m fraud case

Social media influencer Blessing CEO, whose real name is Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged ₦69.15 million fraud case in Lagos.

She appeared before the Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Tuesday, where she faced two charges of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing. The EFCC claims she misrepresented ownership of a property in Lekki and received payment from a private company on the basis of that claim.

Blessing CEO pleaded not guilty, and the court ordered her to be remanded in EFCC custody pending her bail hearing scheduled for July 16, 2026. This comes amid another ongoing fraud case in which she was separately granted bail over an alleged ₦36 million offence.