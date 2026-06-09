Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Abducted School Principal Clarifies Kidnappers’ Demands in Oyo Attack

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, and Ayra Starr Are On The FIFA Album! Nigerian Artists Are Leading The Sound of Africa

Abducted school principal clarifies kidnappers’ demands in Oyo attack

Idris Elba says James Bond does not need a “woke” remake

Don Jazzy opens up about lasting impact of teenage rejection

Nigeria mulls a diplomatic response to xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Trump walks out of interview after tough “rigged election“ questions

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Abducted school principal clarifies kidnappers’ demands in Oyo attack

The principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle in Oriire LGA, Rachael Alamu, has said the armed group holding her and other victims does not demand money or religious changes as widely reported.

In a video released on Monday, she explained that the kidnappers are only asking for the release of some of their arrested members. She dismissed claims that they were demanding ransom or the introduction of Sharia law, warning that such reports are worsening the situation for those in captivity.

Alamu also stated that the abductors have not forced any religious practices on the victims since their capture. She appealed for help and urged Nigerians to share their situation widely, noting they have now spent 24 days in captivity following the May 15 attack in Oriire LGA that saw dozens of students and teachers abducted.

Idris Elba says James Bond does not need a “woke” remake

Hollywood actor Idris Elba has dismissed long-running speculation that he was ever a serious contender to play James Bond, saying the rumours were never based on actual discussions. In an interview with British GQ, Elba explained that the reports, which first emerged in 2008, were purely speculative. While he appreciated being linked to the iconic role, he maintained that there was never any official move to cast him as the famous British spy.

The rumours gained momentum after then-Bond actor Daniel Craig suggested that the election of Barack Obama showed audiences might be ready for a Black James Bond. They resurfaced again in 2014 following reports that a leaked email from a senior Sony executive supported the idea of Elba succeeding Craig.

Reflecting on the debate, Elba said Bond remains a global franchise shaped by audience expectations across different cultures. He also argued that the character should remain focused on entertainment rather than attempts to satisfy modern social or political debates, adding that filmmakers should simply focus on making Bond “Bond.”

“Bond is big all over the world. And audiences won’t all go for a Black or African male playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period,” he said.

Don Jazzy opens up about lasting impact of teenage rejection

Renowned Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy has revealed that repeated romantic rejection during his secondary school years left emotional wounds that stayed with him well into adulthood. Speaking on the Keeping It Real With Jima podcast, the founder of Mavin Records said he struggled with self-confidence as a teenager and often faced rejection from girls. He credited his passion for music with helping him navigate that period of his life.

Don Jazzy explained that the experience had such a lasting effect that, after becoming successful in the music industry, he tried to reconnect with some of the girls who had turned him down. However, he discovered that most of them had already married.

His comments have generated discussion on social media, with many fans praising his willingness to speak openly about self-esteem, emotional struggles, and how experiences from adolescence can continue to influence people later in life.

Nigeria mulls a diplomatic response to xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Nigeria has expressed frustration over South Africa’s handling of renewed xenophobic attacks against its citizens, warning that diplomatic measures could be considered if the situation persists.

Speaking after meeting President Bola Tinubu, Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigerian-owned businesses were being looted, properties destroyed, and citizens harassed, while authorities had not responded strongly enough.

She also rejected claims that those affected were illegal migrants, insisting many were legitimate Nigerian passport holders. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria is considering reviewing certain privileges enjoyed by South African businesses and nationals, adding that such measures remain under consideration at the highest level of government.

Trump walks out of interview after tough “rigged election“ questions

US President Donald Trump ended an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press after being questioned about his claims regarding the 2020 election and whether people charged over the January 6 Capitol riot should receive compensation.

During the discussion with journalist Kristen Welker, Trump defended a proposed fund for people he says were unfairly targeted by the previous administration. He also suggested that some individuals involved in the Capitol attack deserved financial compensation.

As Welker continued pressing him on the issues, Trump appeared frustrated and ended the interview early, saying he had “had enough” before leaving the set.