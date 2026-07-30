Akproko Doctor’s New Video on Glucose and Your Brain, Milkish’s New Skit on Igbo Men’s Business Acumen, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today 

Nigeria’s AI Moment: Laying the Foundations for the Boom Ahead

Davido’s Album ‘Oriadè, Nigerian Top Food Tourist’s Video, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today

Trench Boy Drops New Skit On When Your Babe Is A Trenches Babe

2. Milkish’s New Skit On Igbo Men’s Business Acumen

3. BNXN and Asake Release ‘Eja Meja’ from Their Upcoming EP — ‘Still In Charge’

4. Akproko Doctor Releases New Video Where He Talks About Glucose Powder

5. Aanuade Drops New Skit On How To Wake Him Up In Camp

6. New ISaidWhatISaid podcast episode: Marriage is not a Domestic Internship

7. JayOnAir plays the newscaster being robbed in new skit

8. Ayo Kuti name drops Industry OGs that have performed on Fela Kuti’s stage at the New Afrika Shrine

Ayo Kuti named industry OGs that have visited and performed on Fela Kuti’s stage at his shrine. He listed Burnaboy, Rema, Odumodu, Tiwa Savage and even French president, Emmanuel Macron.



When he mentioned Wizkid, Carterefe said it’s a lie before asking if Davido did too😂💔 pic.twitter.com/xsyyVS738c — Beri🌚 (@beri_grizou) July 29, 2026

9. Akwaman in new skit: Eating in a married friend’s house

10. Victony samples Orezi YOU GARRIT in new single FYNE