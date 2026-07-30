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July 30, 2026

Akproko Doctor’s New Video on Glucose and Your Brain, Milkish’s New Skit on Igbo Men’s Business Acumen, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today 

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Davido’s Album ‘Oriadè, Nigerian Top Food Tourist’s Video, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today 
Nigeria’s AI Moment: Laying the Foundations for the Boom Ahead
  1. Trench Boy Drops New Skit On When Your Babe Is A Trenches Babe

2. Milkish’s New Skit On Igbo Men’s Business Acumen

3. BNXN and Asake Release ‘Eja Meja’ from Their Upcoming EP — ‘Still In Charge’

4. Akproko Doctor Releases New Video Where He Talks About Glucose Powder

5. Aanuade Drops New Skit On How To Wake Him Up In Camp

6. New ISaidWhatISaid podcast episode: Marriage is not a Domestic Internship

7. JayOnAir plays the newscaster being robbed in new skit 

8. Ayo Kuti name drops Industry OGs that have performed on Fela Kuti’s stage at the New Afrika Shrine

9. Akwaman in new skit: Eating in a married friend’s house

10. Victony samples Orezi YOU GARRIT in new single FYNE

Top Content Recap
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