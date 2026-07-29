Lasisi Elenu’s New Video, ISWIS Podcast New Episode, And Trench Boy’s New Skit. Here Are The Top Content Across Nigeria

2. Trench Boy’s New Skit –
3. Fanta Dejoker’s New Video –
4. I Said What I Said Podcast’s Latest Episode –
5. EbonyLife releases new promotional video for The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives
6. Selena Gomez teases Benny Blanco’s new song Te Olvido (La La) featuring Becky G and herself.
Selena Gomez teases benny blanco’s upcoming single “Te Olvido (La La),” which features Becky G and herself.— Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) July 28, 2026
Out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/FD7WRDih3Z
7. American Idol has been renewed for Season 25
8. BNXN and Asake tease new collab EJA MEJA
9. Phyno drops AI video for ‘NA AFA NNA’ (freestyle)
10. Yakub’s New Skit, Watch It Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4LE367P/