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ISWIS Podcast
July 29, 2026

Lasisi Elenu’s New Video, ISWIS Podcast New Episode, And Trench Boy’s New Skit. Here Are The Top Content Across Nigeria

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Children of Blood and Bone
Can Children of Blood and Bone become Afrobeats’ biggest Hollywood moment yet?
Children of Blood and Bone
Why does Children of Blood and Bone feel both Nigerian and distant at the same time?
  1. Lasisi Elenu’s New Video

2. Trench Boy’s New Skit –

3. Fanta Dejoker’s New Video –

4. I Said What I Said Podcast’s Latest Episode –

5. EbonyLife releases new promotional video for The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives

6. Selena Gomez teases Benny Blanco’s new song Te Olvido (La La) featuring Becky G and herself.

7. American Idol has been renewed for Season 25

8. BNXN and Asake tease new collab EJA MEJA

9. Phyno drops AI video for ‘NA AFA NNA’ (freestyle)

10. Yakub’s New Skit, Watch It Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4LE367P/

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