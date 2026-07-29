Lasisi Elenu’s New Video, ISWIS Podcast New Episode, And Trench Boy’s New Skit. Here Are The Top Content Across Nigeria

Why does Children of Blood and Bone feel both Nigerian and distant at the same time?

Can Children of Blood and Bone become Afrobeats’ biggest Hollywood moment yet?

Lasisi Elenu’s New Video –

2. Trench Boy’s New Skit –

3. Fanta Dejoker’s New Video –

4. I Said What I Said Podcast’s Latest Episode –

5. EbonyLife releases new promotional video for The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives

6. Selena Gomez teases Benny Blanco’s new song Te Olvido (La La) featuring Becky G and herself.

Selena Gomez teases benny blanco’s upcoming single “Te Olvido (La La),” which features Becky G and herself.



Out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/FD7WRDih3Z — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) July 28, 2026

7. American Idol has been renewed for Season 25

‘American Idol’ has been renewed for Season 25. pic.twitter.com/pXMP5aiMj7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2026

8. BNXN and Asake tease new collab EJA MEJA

9. Phyno drops AI video for ‘NA AFA NNA’ (freestyle)

NA AFA NNA ( freestyle) !!! Audio and video out now https://t.co/zRwURtTkLs pic.twitter.com/y9HeO9VO4y — EZEGE 1 (@phynofino) July 29, 2026

10. Yakub’s New Skit, Watch It Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4LE367P/

