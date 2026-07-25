Trench Boy’s New Video, Layi Wasabi’s Latest Skit, and Kolu’s Judgement on Wizkid, Here Are The Top Content Across Nigeria Today

Trenchboy Drops New Video
Layi Wasabi Releases a Skit, Featuring Falz
Ariana Grande Teases New Video For Her Song, ‘Petal’ –
Kanye West becomes the first rapper in US history to sell over 70k tickets to his show –
Financial Expert Gehgeh Shares Why He Has 4 Baby Mamas
Mavo’s “Ice Cream” hits 295,064 Streams on Spotify NG on The First Day of Release.
Seyi Vibez Drops Teaser For Upcoming Project SWAGUU
Willow Smith Releases 9th Studio Album ‘The Thread’
Kolu Declares Judgement On Wizkid, Davido And Burna Boy In New Video
Uncle Tochi’s New Skit Showing What Children Face When They Answer Their Mom’s ‘I Miss You’ Texts And Go Home. Watch Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSX3WPeSp/