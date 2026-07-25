Trench Boy’s New Video, Layi Wasabi’s Latest Skit, and Kolu’s Judgement on Wizkid, Here Are The Top Content Across Nigeria Today

Mavo’s New Album, New Avatar Trailer, and Peller’s New Parrot, Here Are The Top Content Across Nigeria Today

Trenchboy Drops New Video

Layi Wasabi Releases a Skit, Featuring Falz

Ariana Grande Teases New Video For Her Song, ‘Petal’ –

Ariana Grande teases “petal” music video. pic.twitter.com/SnJjog1xiV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2026

Kanye West becomes the first rapper in US history to sell over 70k tickets to his show –

.@kanyewest is officially the first Rapper to sell over 70,000 tickets from a single concert in US history. — Touring Data (@touringdata) July 23, 2026

Financial Expert Gehgeh Shares Why He Has 4 Baby Mamas

“I currently have 4 baby mamas, my first born is 4 years old and the last born is still months old, the other two women are currently pregnant”



Gehgeh pic.twitter.com/80O9y1tXho — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 24, 2026

Mavo’s “Ice Cream” hits 295,064 Streams on Spotify NG on The First Day of Release.

🚨Mavo’s “Ice Cream” Recorded 295,064 Streams on Spotify NG in its First Day of Release.



— It debuts at No 1️⃣ on Spotify NG Top Songs Chart 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DVfh1fNy79 — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) July 25, 2026

Seyi Vibez Drops Teaser For Upcoming Project SWAGUU

🚨 COMING SOON 🚨



👤 SEYI VIBEZ

💽 SWAGUU



EXECUTIVE PROD. BY BURNA BOY pic.twitter.com/RBeylV1bTN — THE DEBUT HUB (@thedebuthub) July 24, 2026

Willow Smith Releases 9th Studio Album ‘The Thread’

WILLOW has released her 9th studio album 'The Thread.' pic.twitter.com/tLse5mAsIL — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2026

Kolu Declares Judgement On Wizkid, Davido And Burna Boy In New Video

Judge Kolu said he wants to judge Wizkid, Davido and Burnaboy today 😭💔 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/GAZ8ciXrQe — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 25, 2026

Uncle Tochi’s New Skit Showing What Children Face When They Answer Their Mom’s ‘I Miss You’ Texts And Go Home. Watch Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSX3WPeSp/