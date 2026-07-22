YNaija Daily Top 10 Content

1. Content creator Uncle Tochi has dropped a new skit. Tochi, who is known for his hilarious skits, has dropped a new one where he’s lamenting about people asking for N2100 to eat and questioning when Garri became that price. Watch here: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSXp8oqpd/

2. Dezny: In this skit, he plays an overweight policeman questioning a gym bro about whether he committed a crime or not. Watch here: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSXp8nwkN/

3. Layi Wasabi: This hilarious clip is about when one is at an interview, and their interviewer thinks that they’re a nepo baby. Watch here – https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbFu0dfNAF-/?igsh=MXJwaW0xZnM5N3U2NQ==

4. Gilmore: This skit is about when a guy who is leading you on is playing boyfriend to you with all its accoutrements but has refused to put a label on the relationship, or if it is one. Watch here – https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbEObOdsn8q/?igsh=MTF4OHhhYXFqc2NoMA==

5. Paper Chaze: In this skit, Chaze plays a quiet guy as the skit is about the life of a quiet guy. Watch here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSXpkYeKr/

6 Viral TikTok sensation “Bus Aunty” Bemi Orojuogun collaborates with new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to promote the government’s new £2 cap on single bus fares across England. https://www.facebook.com/reel/799977123137139/

7. Egungun interviews Mr Real ahead of boxing match with industry colleague Idowest https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbFc6aEALi3/?igsh=MXRnMmx6cmNveGFxbw==

8. Streamer Davrel apologises to YCee after following online backlash https://x.com/viral_backup/status/2079700116466708906/video/1?s=46

9. Man shows off side effects after undergoing hair transplant surgery https://x.com/olami_deeebony/status/2079867264656867355?s=46

10. Nollywood Actress Jemima Osunde tries the legwork dance in a new video https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbF7v3lhrgN/?igsh=bmEyMnJ1bDl4bHow