Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ICPC Discovers 908 Suspected Ghost Workers Across Federal Agencies

ICPC discovers 908 suspected ghost workers across federal agencies

Taymesan celebrates hair transplant results five months later

Skai Jackson apologises after Kenya comments spark backlash

CBN explains scarcity of ₦100 and ₦200 notes in Nigeria

Tom Cruise’s Days of Thunder set for long-awaited sequel

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

ICPC discovers 908 suspected ghost workers across federal agencies

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission says it has uncovered 908 suspected ghost workers in at least 50 federal ministries, departments and agencies, recovering about ₦942 million in fraudulent salary payments.

According to the commission, the Nigeria Police Force recorded the highest number with 570 suspected fake workers, followed by the National Water Resources Authority with 80. Other affected institutions include the Ministries of Works, Foreign Affairs and Defence.

ICPC Chairman Musa Aliyu said investigators also uncovered cases where officials allegedly placed relatives on the payroll and collected salaries meant for multiple workers without them being legitimate employees.

Taymesan celebrates hair transplant results five months later

Actor and content creator Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, popularly known as Taymesan, the founder of the ‘TeaWithTay’ podcast, has shared an emotional update five months after undergoing a hair transplant, revealing the noticeable results of the procedure.

Posting photos and a video on social media, he thanked God for his transformation and joked that friends who had doubted the transplant would succeed had now admitted they were wrong after seeing his new hair growth.

The update drew praise from fans, who commended Taymesan for openly documenting his journey and celebrated the confidence his transformation appears to have restored.

Skai Jackson apologises after Kenya comments spark backlash

American actress Skai Jackson has apologised after facing criticism over comments suggesting that mirrors are expensive in Kenya. The remarks drew backlash from Kenyans and other Africans, who accused her of promoting harmful stereotypes.

Responding to the criticism, Jackson said she was referring only to a small village she had visited and not the entire country. She admitted her comments caused offence and expressed regret over how they were received.

The apology followed days of online debate, with many users calling for greater cultural sensitivity and warning against making broad claims about countries based on limited personal experiences.

CBN explains scarcity of ₦100 and ₦200 notes in Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria says the shortage of lower-denomination naira notes is mainly due to increased use of digital payment channels and changing demand for cash. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the ₦100 and ₦200 notes remain legal tender and have not been withdrawn from circulation.

Cardoso explained that as more Nigerians embrace digital transactions, the demand for smaller notes has fallen. He also noted that inflation and the declining purchasing power of lower-value notes have reduced their everyday use.

The CBN governor added that the bank remains committed to bringing Nigeria’s inflation rate down to single digits despite global economic challenges.

Tom Cruise’s Days of Thunder set for long-awaited sequel

Tom Cruise is set to return as racing driver Cole Trickle in a sequel to his 1990 action film Days of Thunder. Reports say Jonathan Levine is in talks to direct the project, while Cruise and long-time collaborator Jerry Bruckheimer will produce, with filming expected to begin early next year.

The sequel follows renewed interest in motorsport films after the success of F1. Fans have also suggested a crossover featuring Brad Pitt’s Sonny Hayes, although no such plans have been confirmed.

Cruise is also preparing for the release of Digger later this year and has confirmed that Top Gun 3 is in development.