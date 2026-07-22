Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NSCDC Uncovers Alleged Fake University and Rescues 106 Students

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | UN Warns Nigerian Terrorists Are Using Drones and Cryptocurrency for Operations

NSCDC uncovers alleged fake university and rescues 106 students

Reps give MDAs 48 hours over probe into controversial PFIPC

DJ Chicken regains freedom after 11 days in Kirikiri

Godzilla x Kong actress Kaylee Hottle dies at 18

Universal sets 2027 release date for Snoop Dogg biopic

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NSCDC uncovers alleged fake university and rescues 106 students

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has uncovered a suspected fake university operating from a three-bedroom apartment in Badagry, Lagos, rescuing 106 youths allegedly recruited into the scheme.

The NSCDC also arrested the suspected proprietor, who allegedly lured young people from Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries with promises of admission into a foreign university. The raid followed days of intelligence gathering and surveillance.

Authorities said the institution had no official name, registration or recognised campus but claimed online to be affiliated with a foreign university. Investigations showed most of the rescued youths were between 19 and 24 years old.

Reps give MDAs 48 hours over probe into controversial PFIPC

The House of Representatives has intensified its investigation into the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), giving Ministries, Departments and Agencies 48 hours to appear before its committee or face compulsory action.

Lawmakers are investigating claims that the council operated as a government agency despite concerns about its legal status. They are also examining whether public institutions supported its activities.

The probe has taken a new turn with the summons of Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and the withdrawal of lawyer Femi Falana from representing the council’s alleged Director-General. The committee said agencies ignoring its invitations were undermining the National Assembly’s oversight powers.

DJ Chicken regains freedom after 11 days in Kirikiri

Content creator DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, has been released after spending 11 days at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre over alleged threats against Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

The influencer announced his release on Instagram with the message, “I’m back”, while his lawyer also confirmed the development. Abiodun was remanded after appearing before a Lagos magistrate’s court over a viral video containing alleged threats.

Before his release, his sister appealed to the public and influencer Tunde Perry to seek forgiveness on his behalf, saying they are orphans and have no one else to support them.

Godzilla x Kong actress Kaylee Hottle dies at 18

Kaylee Hottle, the deaf American actress known for playing Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has died at the age of 18 following a road accident in Maryland, United States.

Authorities said Hottle was a passenger in a car that left the road and crashed into a culvert. She was flown to hospital but was later pronounced dead. Police believe excessive speed may have contributed to the crash, which is still under investigation.

The Texas School for the Deaf described her death as a tremendous loss. Hottle received a Saturn Award nomination in 2024 for her performance as Jia.

Universal sets 2027 release date for Snoop Dogg biopic

Universal Pictures has announced that Snoop, the official biopic of rap icon Snoop Dogg, will be released in cinemas on 6 August 2027. The film will be directed by Craig Brewer, with Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss playing the legendary rapper.

The project is the first film under Death Row Pictures’ partnership with NBCUniversal. It will be produced by Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker and will feature music from the rapper’s extensive catalogue.

Speaking at CinemaCon, Snoop said it was finally his turn to tell his story following Straight Outta Compton. He also promised the film would carry an R rating.