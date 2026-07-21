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Jollz Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
July 21, 2026

Jollz Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

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Jola Ayeye, known as Jollz, is a screenwriter, media personality, and podcaster known for her contributions to one of Nigeria’s most influential and popular podcasts, “I Said What I Said.” Jola’s career began when she worked at Big Cabal Media as a writer for Zikoko before going on to co-found her podcast, one of the biggest podcasts out of Africa, and to found a book club called the “Happy Noise Maker”.

Outside of her career as a podcaster, Jola Ayeye also works in the film industry, co-founding a production company and a podcast network. As a screenwriter, Ayeye has credits on several TV shows, including Far From Home (2022 series) and The Smart Money Woman.

While Jola Ayeye has a big name in the media industry, she is also notable for her contributions to the Nigerian feminist movement, even lending her voice to one of the biggest Nigerian youth protests of this decade, the #EndSARS protest. She is also the founding member of the Feminist Coalition, a Nigerian feminist group.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more of Jollz’s profile, check out the Masterlist.

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