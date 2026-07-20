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July 20, 2026

Charity Ekezie Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

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Charity Ekezie is a journalist, content creator and former radio host. Before becoming a TikTok creator in 2020 during the pandemic, Charity began her career as a radio host, a title she held for three years alongside working as an entrepreneur. 

Her first video to go viral on TikTok featured her wearing traditional outfits from several African countries, but what endeared her to her audience was her sarcastic responses to ignorant comments, which have now become a major focus of her social media content. She is known for her humorous remarks on ignorant comments about the African continent.

Charity Ekezie is also one of the highest-followed Nigerian creators on TikTok. She has worked with well-known brands such as Huawei, the United Nations, the Bill Gates Foundation, and YouTube. She has also won a social impact award from TikTok and has been featured in numerous social impact campaigns for her work in highlighting economic issues. 

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Charity Ekezie’s profile, check out the Masterlist.

Master List
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