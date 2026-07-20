Nigeria Set to Host Africa’s ICT Ministers as ATU Conference of Plenipotentiaries Convenes in Abuja

Nigeria is set to host Ministers responsible for telecommunications, information and communication technologies (ICTs), and the digital economy from across Africa as the 7th Ordinary Session of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Conference of Plenipotentiaries (CPL-26) convenes in Abuja on 23–24 July 2026. The Conference, which represents the highest decision-making body of the African Telecommunications Union, will bring together regulators, senior government officials, industry leaders, academia, and development partners to take strategic decisions that will shape Africa’s digital and telecommunications agenda over the next four years.

Hosted by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, the Conference comes at a significant moment for Africa’s digital transformation journey. While statutory meetings began on 16 July with the Special Session of the ATU Administrative Council and continue through the Conference Preparatory Committee, the Ministerial Conference on 23–24 July will serve as the principal forum for decisions on continental priorities, including digital infrastructure, meaningful connectivity, spectrum management, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, digital skills, and institutional governance.

The Conference also provides Nigeria with an important platform to reinforce its growing leadership in Africa’s digital economy and contribute to the development of common African positions on global technology and telecommunications issues. Delegates from the Union’s 52 Member States will adopt the ATU’s strategic direction, approve its budget and programme of work for the 2027–2031 cycle, elect the Union’s next Secretary General, and determine the composition of its Administrative Council. They will also consider Africa’s common proposals ahead of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference scheduled to hold in Doha, Qatar, later this year.

Welcoming delegates to Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, said: “Nigeria is honoured to host the 7th Ordinary Session of the ATU Conference of Plenipotentiaries at a defining moment for Africa’s digital future. As countries across our continent accelerate digital transformation, it is increasingly important that we strengthen regional cooperation, develop common positions on emerging technologies, and create enabling environments that attract investment, build digital talent, and expand meaningful connectivity. Our role as host reflects the commitment of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to building an innovation-driven economy while strengthening African cooperation on digital infrastructure, technology governance, skills development, and investment.”

A highlight of the Conference will be the Ministerial Dialogue on “Achieving Africa’s Meaningful Connectivity,” jointly convened by the ATU and the GSMA. The session will explore practical approaches to expanding affordable, reliable, and high-quality connectivity across the continent, with discussions focusing on infrastructure investment, service quality, affordability, and ensuring that digital access translates into meaningful economic and social opportunities for citizens.

Speaking ahead of the Conference, the Secretary General of the African Telecommunications Union, John Omo, described the gathering as a defining opportunity for Member States to strengthen the Union’s capacity to support Africa’s digital ambitions. “What I believe this Conference must deliver is a Union capable of meeting the expectations Member States have placed upon it. The decisions taken in Abuja will determine so much of ATU’s ability to support national priorities, sustain Africa’s participation in global fora and respond credibly to rapid technological change, that we cannot afford to make them without a clear view of the Union Africa will need over the next four years,” he said.

The Conference is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Abuja Declaration, providing governments, industry, regulators, and development partners with a shared framework for advancing Africa’s digital transformation agenda. For Nigeria, hosting CPL-26 further underscores the country’s commitment to regional collaboration and reinforces its growing role in shaping digital policy, attracting investment, and advancing technology-driven development across the continent.

##END##

About the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy (formerly known as the Federal Ministry of Communications Technology) was created in 2011 to drive economic growth through digital technology and innovation. The Ministry was created to facilitate ICT as a key tool in the transformation agenda for Nigeria in the areas of job creation, economic growth, and transparency of governance.

About the African Telecommunications Union

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) is the African Union’s specialised agency for telecommunications and information and communication technologies. Its membership comprises 52 Member States, 56 Associate Members drawn from the telecommunications and digital technology sector, and 18 Academia Members. ATU provides the continental forum through which governments, regulators and industry coordinate policy, spectrum, standards and common African positions for international negotiations. The Union also works with its membership and partners to expand connectivity, strengthen digital infrastructure, support innovation and advance Africa’s interests in global telecommunications processes.