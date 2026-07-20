YNaija Daily Top 10 Content

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From blockbuster cinema to new music and major industry moments, here are the biggest entertainment stories you should know today.

1. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey smashes opening weekend records

Christopher Nolan’s latest epic has delivered the biggest opening weekend of his career, proving that audiences are still willing to turn up in huge numbers for event cinema.

2. Burna Boy lights up the FIFA World Cup final halftime show

Burna Boy joined Shakira and Uganda’s Ghetto Kids for the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show, putting Afrobeats on one of the biggest stages in global entertainment.

3. Big Ken releases new single, Gemma

Fast-rising Afrobeats artist Big Ken has dropped his latest single, Gemma, adding another club-ready record to this month’s growing list of Nigerian music releases.

4. Danny Young joins the Recording Academy

Veteran singer-songwriter Danny Young has officially become a member of the Recording Academy, the organisation behind the Grammy Awards, marking another milestone for Nigerian music on the global stage.

5. MTN launches Season 2 of Next Afrobeats Star

MTN has officially announced the return of Next Afrobeats Star, increasing the grand prize to ₦225 million alongside a brand-new car, as the competition searches for Nigeria’s next breakout music act.

6. Ayra Starr, BNXN and Solana tease what’s next

The race for the next Afrobeats hit is already underway. Ayra Starr continues to build anticipation around her forthcoming album, BNXN has previewed snippets of unreleased music on social media, while rising singer Solana is teasing a new EP. With August around the corner, fans are already counting down to what could be one of the busiest release periods of the year.

7. Cinema is winning the attention war again

Following the strong debut of The Odyssey, conversations have shifted back to the theatrical experience, with audiences embracing blockbuster films as communal events rather than waiting for streaming.

8. This week’s streaming slate is here

Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming platforms have refreshed their catalogues with new films, series and documentaries, giving viewers plenty of options for the week ahead.

9. The next Spider-Man is already generating buzz

Even before its release, online conversations around the next Spider-Man film are gathering momentum, with fans debating whether it can recreate the cultural phenomenon of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

10. Today’s entertainment conversation belongs to movies and music

From Burna Boy’s World Cup halftime performance and fresh Afrobeats releases to The Odyssey‘s blockbuster success, today’s entertainment cycle was driven by the continued global rise of Nigerian music and the return of event cinema.