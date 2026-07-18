Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

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Supreme Court upholds forfeiture of Emefiele’s assets

DJ Timmy accuses Timi Dakolo of owing him and issues warning

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin reunite to celebrate son’s 10th birthday

Colman Domingo in talks of writing a live-action film inspired by Disney’s ‘The Princess and the Frog’

Apple Music subscription increases price across several plans

Supreme Court upholds forfeiture of Emefiele’s assets

The Supreme Court has upheld the final forfeiture of seven landed properties, 2.045 million dollars and share certificates linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele. The ruling restores the assets to the federal government.

In a unanimous judgement on Friday, the apex court overturned an earlier Court of Appeal decision and reinstated the Federal High Court’s ruling, which found that the assets were reasonably suspected to have been acquired through unlawful activities.

The Supreme Court agreed with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that the trial court’s forfeiture order should stand, bringing the legal dispute over the assets to an end.

DJ Timmy accuses Timi Dakolo of owing him and issues warning

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Timmy has publicly accused singer Timi Dakolo of failing to repay money he allegedly owes. In an Instagram post, he claimed it had been one month since Dakolo asked him to archive an earlier post but had still not settled the debt.

DJ Timmy warned that if the money was not paid by Monday, 20 July, he would make further allegations about the singer’s private life. Timi Dakolo has not publicly responded to the claims and fans are expecting him to debunk the allegations.

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin reunite to celebrate son’s 10th birthday

Former couple Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin came together to celebrate their son Jayden’s 10th birthday, delighting fans with their united appearance. Several celebrities, including Davido, Iyanya and IK Ogbonna, attended the colourful celebration.

Marking the occasion, Lilian described the past 10 years as a journey of God’s faithfulness, while Ubi prayed for his son and promised to remain his biggest supporter no matter his age.

The former couple married in 2015 but separated the following year after welcoming their son. They have since maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship.

Colman Domingo in talks of writing a live-action film inspired by Disney’s ‘The Princess and the Frog’

Disney is developing a live-action film inspired by its 2009 animated classic ‘The Princess and the Frog’. Reports say Emmy winner Colman Domingo and acclaimed theatre director Robert O’Hara are in talks to write the project.

Rather than a remake, the film will feature an original story inspired by the beloved animation, following Tiana, a waitress whose dream of owning a restaurant takes an unexpected turn after she meets a frog prince.

The original film earned $267 million worldwide and received three Academy Award nominations, including Best Animated Feature.

Apple Music subscription increases price across several plans

Apple has increased the prices of its Apple Music subscription plans in the United States and other countries, citing higher music licensing costs. The individual plan now costs $11.99 a month, up from $10.99.

The family plan has increased from $ 16.99 to $ 19.99, while the student plan now costs $6.99 instead of $5.99. Apple has also raised the prices of its Apple One Family and Premier bundles.

The latest increase is Apple Music’s first since 2022 and follows Spotify’s recent price rise, although Apple’s individual plan remains the cheaper option.