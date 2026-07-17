YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Tinubu Signs Executive Order on Virtual Assets, Establishes Digital Economy Council

FG Renames Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway After Tinubu

Xabi Alonso Reportedly Tells Five Chelsea Senior Players to Leave

Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court Ruling on Emefiele Property Forfeiture

Kunle Afolayan Dismisses ₦5bn Aníkúlápó Court Case Rumours as False

Tinubu Signs Executive Order on Virtual Assets, Establishes Digital Economy Council

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Presidential Executive Order on Virtual Assets Coordination, 2026, creating a new framework to harmonise the regulation of cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies, and other virtual assets in Nigeria. The order establishes a Virtual Asset Council, chaired by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) serving as vice-chairs, alongside other key agencies. The council will coordinate regulatory oversight, combat fraud, money laundering, terrorism financing, and tax leakages, while promoting responsible innovation in the digital economy. The executive order also creates a Virtual Asset Office within the CBN and directs the council to produce a harmonised implementation framework within 30 days, without creating a new regulator or removing the statutory powers of existing agencies.

FG Renames Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway After Tinubu

The Federal Government has officially renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway in recognition of President Bola Tinubu’s role in conceiving the project. Announcing the decision in Abuja, Minister of Works Dave Umahi said the highway was inspired by a vision Tinubu had nearly 27 years ago while serving as governor of Lagos State, adding that the ministry agreed to honour him for seeing the project through to implementation. Umahi also disclosed that Tinubu has approved a 400-kilometre extension of the Fourth Legacy Highway and the reconstruction of sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as part of ongoing efforts to expand Nigeria’s road infrastructure.

Xabi Alonso Reportedly Tells Five Chelsea Senior Players to Leave

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has reportedly informed five senior players that they are free to leave the club as he begins a major squad overhaul ahead of the 2026/27 season. The players are said to be outside Alonso’s long-term plans as he seeks to reshape the squad to fit his tactical philosophy and rebuild Chelsea after a disappointing campaign. The reported clear-out is expected to create room for new signings while reducing the club’s wage bill, with further transfer activity anticipated before the summer window closes.

Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court Ruling on Emefiele Property Forfeiture

The Supreme Court has overturned a Court of Appeal judgment that set aside the final forfeiture of properties linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, restoring the Federal High Court’s order permanently forfeiting seven high-value properties to the Federal Government. In a unanimous decision, the apex court held that the Court of Appeal erred in ordering a retrial, ruling that the evidence presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) sufficiently justified the forfeiture. The judgment brings an end to the legal dispute over the assets, which the EFCC alleged were proceeds of unlawful activities.

Kunle Afolayan Dismisses ₦5bn Aníkúlápó Court Case Rumours as False

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has dismissed viral claims that he is being sued by FirstBank over an alleged ₦5 billion loan used to finance his 2022 film Aníkúlápó, describing the reports as completely false. In a video response, Afolayan said neither he nor his production company owes ₦5 billion to any bank and stressed that there is no litigation involving FirstBank. He explained that Aníkúlápó was produced through a straightforward co-production agreement between his company, Golden Effects Pictures, and Netflix, with no outstanding financial obligations. While joking that he would gladly accept such a facility if any bank offered it, Afolayan thanked supporters who reached out over the rumours and reiterated that the reports were baseless.