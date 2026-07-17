Ladipoe Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

Ladipo Eso is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and pianist professionally known as Ladipoe. Although he sits at the table as one of the most talented rappers of his generation, with a career that began over 12 years ago.

The 41-year-old rapper first gained prominence after his feature on Show Dem Camp’s “Feel Alright” and has since maintained his status as one of the most lyrically talented artists in the industry. Ladipo is also known for being the first rapper signed to Mavins Records, one of the biggest record labels in the country; however, outside of being a rapper, Ladipoe is known for being vocal about creative acknowledgement for artistes, even recently speaking at the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva.

Ladipoe is beloved by fans for how much effort he puts into his lyricism, which many have claimed places him at the top of the list of rappers who debuted in his generation.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Ladipoe’s profile, check out the Masterlist.





