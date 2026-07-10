Falz Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

Folarin Falana, professionally known as “Falz”, is a Nigerian multi-talented creative. The 35-year-old is a songwriter, rapper and actor who has been in the industry for over 16 years, first coming into the limelight in 2009 when he launched his music career. Throughout his career, Falz has reached several milestones and gained recognition as one of the most outspoken activists of his generation.

Through his music and other work, Falz has advocated for a better political future for Nigeria; however, despite his activist beliefs, Folarin Falana is also notable for his comedic persona, which shines through in both his music and the acting roles he takes on.

Not only is he an award-winning rapper, but he is also an award-winning actor, with the inclusion of an AMVCA award for “Best Actor in a Comedy Movie/Series, and a “Viewer’s Choice Best New International Act” category at the 2016 BET Awards.

Falz currently owns an independent record label called “Bahd Guys Records” and a film production company called “House21TV”. With four albums under his belt, Falz recently released an EP titled “Break Time,” which has shown us that, even almost two decades into his career, the rapper is still at the top of his game.

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