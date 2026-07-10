Top 5 Stories of the Day | Ibrahim Chatta Says Insecurity Is Hurting Epic Film Production as Actors Refuse To Come To Oyo

Ibrahim Chatta says insecurity is hurting epic film production as actors refuse to come to Oy o

BTS hit with a lawsuit that alleges “Swim” was copied from an unreleased demo

Blessing Obasi opens up about surviving online trolling after marrying Stan Nze

Gina Yashere says she fought for a dark-skinned Nigerian lead in “Bob Hearts Abishola”

France knocks Morocco out of the 2026 World Cup

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Ibrahim Chatta says insecurity is hurting epic film production as actors refuse to come to Oyo

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has said that rising insecurity in Nigeria is discouraging filmmakers and actors from participating in epic movie productions, especially those that require shooting in forests and remote locations.

Speaking in a video shared on Instagram, Chatta addressed the recent online debate over his claim that he had lost 48 horses. He explained that the decline in epic film projects has reduced the need for such animals, leaving him with about 27 horses, which he said is the fewest he has owned since establishing his film village.

According to the actor, many performers, particularly those based in Lagos, are now hesitant to travel to Ibadan for productions due to security concerns and recent incidents in Oyo State. Chatta said the fear of kidnapping or attacks has made forest filming less attractive, adding that because fewer epic films are being made, he has stopped buying as many horses and has instead begun investing more in cattle.

BTS hit with a lawsuit that alleges “Swim” was copied from an unreleased demo

Reports have emerged that a new lawsuit filed in the United States alleges that the BTS song “Swim” copied elements from an unpublished demo by three lesser-known songwriters.

According to the complaint, filed on July 8 by Steve Cooper, Jon Sandler, and Greylyn Johnson, the writers believe the track contains substantial similarities to their original work. They claim that after listening to the song several times, they reached what they described as an obvious conclusion that a significant portion of their composition had been copied. While the lawsuit does not specifically name BTS members, it reportedly names HYBE and the songwriters credited on the track.

The plaintiffs also allege that copies of their demo were circulated in March 2025 and eventually reached individuals connected to the creation of Swim. The claims have sparked discussion online, with some fans questioning why the lawsuit was filed several months after the demo was allegedly shared. As of now, HYBE and the credited songwriters have not publicly responded to the allegations.

Blessing Obasi opens up about surviving online trolling after marrying Stan Nze

Nollywood actress Blessing Obasi has spoken about the harsh online criticism she faced after marrying her younger colleague, Stan Nze.

In a recent interview, Obasi recalled being body-shamed during her first wedding anniversary, with trolls mocking her teeth and telling her to stop laughing in public. She also said that when Stan first shared her photo online, many claimed she looked older than him and insisted their relationship was just a movie, doubting he would marry her.

According to the actress, the online narratives also affected her husband, as comments he made in an interview were allegedly taken out of context and misrepresented on social media. Despite the criticism, Obasi said she chose to focus on her marriage rather than be defined by public opinion. She added that her decision to marry later in life was a personal choice and encouraged women to follow their own path instead of allowing society to determine their worth by their marital status.

Gina Yashere says she fought for a dark-skinned Nigerian lead in “Bob Hearts Abishola”

Comedian and writer Gina Yashere has revealed that she resisted pressure from Hollywood executives who wanted the lead Nigerian character in Bob Hearts Abishola to be portrayed by a light-skinned actress.

Speaking on the One54 Africa Podcast, Yashere said she insisted that Abishola be played by a dark-skinned Nigerian woman because authentic representation was essential to the show’s success. She explained that, as a co-creator of the CBS sitcom alongside producer Chuck Lorre, she considered genuine African representation non-negotiable for a series centred on the life of a Nigerian immigrant in the United States.

The role ultimately went to Nigerian-born actress Folake Olowofoyeku, whose performance received widespread praise for its humour, depth and authenticity. Yashere’s comments have since reignited discussions about colourism in Hollywood, with many people commending her for standing firm and helping to secure what they see as a meaningful example of Nigerian representation on global television.

France knocks Morocco out of the 2026 World Cup

Morocco have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 2-0 defeat to France in their quarter-final clash at Boston Stadium on Thursday night.

The Atlas Lions, the only African side left in the tournament, struggled to threaten the French, managing just five shots compared with France’s 22. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored the goals that ended Morocco’s hopes of matching the historic semi-final run they achieved at the 2022 World Cup.

Morocco had an early chance to keep the game level when goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved a penalty from Kylian Mbappé after a VAR review awarded France a spot-kick in the 27th minute. However, France continued to control the contest, while Mohamed Ouahbi’s side offered little in attack and could not find a way back into the match.