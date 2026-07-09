YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Presidency Knocks Peter Obi Over 2027 Safety Claim

Troops Repel ISWAP Attack, Lose Soldier in Borno

Funke Akindele: I Sold Cakes, Did Nails, and Even Sold Bed Spaces to Survive at UNILAG

Cardi B, Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye Make Joint Appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Defence Minister Says Soldiers Now Earn Minimum of ₦100,000 Monthly

Presidency Knocks Peter Obi Over 2027 Safety Claim

The Presidency has dismissed claims by 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi that he may not be alive to contest the next general election because of alleged persecution by the Federal Government, describing the allegations as false and politically motivated. Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga accused Obi of attempting to gain public sympathy through what he called a pattern of “lies and propaganda,” insisting that the Tinubu administration has neither targeted Obi nor interfered with his business interests. The Presidency also rejected Obi’s claims of harassment, arguing that incidents cited by the former Anambra governor, including one involving his vehicle at an airport, were unrelated to any government action.

Troops Repel ISWAP Attack, Lose Soldier in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have repelled an attempted attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on a military position in Borno State, killing several insurgents during a fierce gun battle. The military, however, confirmed that one soldier was killed in the exchange. In a separate operation, six suspected ISWAP members and their families surrendered to troops, while two hostages were rescued. The military said it has intensified clearance operations across the North-East to sustain pressure on terrorist groups and prevent further attacks.

Funke Akindele: I Sold Cakes, Did Nails, and Even Sold Bed Spaces to Survive at UNILAG

Award-winning Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has revealed that she took on several side hustles to support herself while studying at the University of Lagos. Speaking in a recent interview, Akindele said she sold cakes, worked as a nail technician, offered makeup and costume services, managed filming locations, and even sold bed spaces to fellow students to make ends meet. She also recalled being slapped by an unhappy customer after a poorly done nail job, describing it as part of the learning process. According to the actress, those experiences shaped her resilience and work ethic, adding that the struggles she faced as a student are the reason she remains disciplined and committed to success today.

Cardi B, Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye Make Joint Appearance at Paris Fashion Week

American rapper Cardi B and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye attracted attention after making a joint appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The pair attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show, where Okoye was seen escorting Cardi B to her seat before they watched the runway presentation together. They were also spotted at the Messika jewellery showcase, with videos and photos of their interactions quickly circulating on social media and sparking widespread speculation among fans. Neither Cardi B nor Okoye has commented on the nature of their relationship.

Defence Minister Says Soldiers Now Earn Minimum of ₦100,000 Monthly

Minister of Defence Christopher Musa has disclosed that the Federal Government has increased the minimum monthly salary of soldiers from ₦49,000 to ₦100,000 as part of efforts to improve troops’ welfare and morale. Musa said the pay review is one of several measures introduced to support military personnel, although he acknowledged that defence funding remains insufficient to meet all operational needs. He also dismissed recent allegations that soldiers are poorly fed, describing a viral video purporting to show inadequate meals as staged and misleading. The minister maintained that improving the welfare of service personnel remains a priority as the armed forces continue operations against terrorism, banditry, and other security threats across the country.