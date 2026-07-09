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Calister Eneleje Has Been Added To the YNaija Masterlist
July 9, 2026

Calister Eneleje Has Been Added To the YNaija Masterlist

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Calister Ojonugwa Eneleje, professionally known as Cali Sports, is a popular Nigerian sports journalist and digital creator who travels globally to document and discuss major sporting events, with her content of interest ranging from local matches to international and global events like the FIFA World Cup.

Over the years in this line of work, Cali Sports has had the opportunity to meet international players and coaches, and she has also served as an official journalist for international matches. She began her career in sports media in 2017 by appearing on radio stations and at media houses, where she discussed sports and shared her opinions on players.

She eventually earned a reputation as a reliable journalist, which led to recognition as an international on-field and digital journalist covering top global tournaments. Cali Sports is currently one of the notable Nigerian media outlets covering the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000+ data points.

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