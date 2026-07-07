Odusote David Has Been Added To the YNaija Masterlist

Odusote David, known to his fans as “PlaywithTomide,” is a Nigerian gamer and streamer who has amassed a sizable fanbase for his entertaining streams. Odusote David is also an esports coach, a digital content creator, and the recognised number 1 gaming influencer in the country. While David’s main content focuses on Call of Duty, EA Sports FC, and football banter, he is also known for his humorous commentary on whatever interests him.

Outside of digital content creation, David is contributing to training young boys interested in gaming by working alongside Boycode Africa as a mentor, and he has alluded to his commitment to creating a better environment for young boys interested in gaming and streaming.

Despite streaming’s bad reputation in Nigeria, Odusote David is one of the streamers who use their platform well, as he has recently covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup games, expressing his thoughts and comments about the tournament. His devotion to football and the World Cup has been shared amongst his fans, with his videos garnering tens of thousands of views.