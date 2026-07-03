Jemima Has Been Added to the YNaija Masterlist

Jemima Abisola is a Nigerian food content creator and restaurant tour guide in her late 20s. She is the face behind the food and lifestyle account “Abuja Food Plug.” She began her career in content creation in 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic, and has steadily grown into one of the most influential food bloggers and restaurant influencers in Abuja.

Jemima also occasionally hosts mentorship and masterclass events to teach upcoming content creators all they need to know about content creation, photography, and personal branding. Her content focuses on showcasing standout cafes, restaurants, food vendors, and hidden-gem food spots. Jemima is one of the most highly recommended bloggers if you are new to Abuja and looking for good places to eat.