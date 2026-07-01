Lumee Has Been Added to the YNaija Masterlist

Michael Adelakun, popularly known as Lumee, is a 30-year-old multidisciplinary creative, content creator, storyteller, voice artist, event host, and digital personality. His work is deeply inspired by his heritage as a Yorùbá man raised in Ibadan.

He is best known for creating engaging content that preserves, promotes, and celebrates the richness of Yorùbá culture, language, and traditional ìwúre (prayers and blessings). Lumee has built a reputation for compelling storytelling centered on the Yorùbá language, faith, poetry, romance, and cultural identity.

He began his journey as a digital creator in 2017 and went full-time in 2023 after leaving his role as a radio presenter at 32 FM, Ibadan. The decision proved transformative, as he quickly gained recognition on TikTok and Instagram, becoming one of Nigeria’s leading voices for Yorùbá language and culture online.